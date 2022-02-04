Jurek to serve as executive director for two organizations

Two executive directors, Jim Boyd of the Cook County Chamber of Commerce, and Linda Jurek of Visit Cook County, have sat at the same table for years, working to support the economy of Cook County, Minn. Now, in a move that Boyd says was inevitable, the two entities will join forces under a single director model. Boyd is stepping aside and moving into a new position as the chamber’s director of policy and advocacy, with Jurek as executive director of both organizations. The two organizations will remain independent of each other, with separate boards and finances.
Boyd was a founding member of the chamber in 2013, on the heels of Visit Cook County’s launch, which brought together three tourism organizations under one umbrella. At that time, said Boyd, it wasn’t prudent to start the chamber and Visit Cook County as one organization. “There were a lot of challenges on both the policy side and promotional side that deserved a full focus at that time.”
Eight years later, both Boyd and Jurek agree the time is right for a single-director model that will help both organizations thrive. Under the new model, Visit Cook County staff will provide some administrative support to the chamber, and Boyd will concentrate fully on policy and advocacy needs.
Jurek says she is well-positioned to bring her skills of networking and membership outreach to the chamber. “I’m pretty jazzed,” she said. “I love my role with Visit Cook County, and it will be beneficial to have the role with the chamber.”
During his career with the chamber, Boyd has seen many projects to fruition. A former editorial writer with the Star Tribune, he brought
experience with state and local government policy and a special focus on tax policy and economics. Beginning in 2013, he focused on policies to address the region’s declining economy. From 2000-2010, Cook County’s population increased by eight people; however, the percentage of people over 60 doubled, making up 22% of the population, an indicator that the region’s economy was declining, he said.
“In 2013 the concern was that our economy had been less than flat for the previous 12 years. Revenue for business growth was less than the rate of inflation, meaning businesses were eating capital to just stay alive. That can’t be sustained,” said Boyd. “We were laser-focused on policy to change that.”
Top priorities for the chamber in 2013 were to shape county governance, advocate for a county administrator position to be added and break down departmental silos. Hiring a lobbyist to represent the interests of the county was also high on the list. “We had a lot of projects we wanted to engage the state on, to help secure funding or bonding,” Boyd said, including housing and bringing a pipeline to provide snow-making water for Lutsen Mountains Ski Resort. “We are probably the smallest county in Minnesota represented by a professional at the St. Paul capitol,” Boyd said.
During his career with the chamber, Boyd has seen many projects to fruition, such as innovative housing solutions with state funding that would not have been possible without his input on legislation. “I wrote the language that made that possible, so that grants could be used in a smaller community in an unincorporated area,” said Boyd.
Public water access, broadband, bike trails and road construction projects are on the list of accomplishments. Boyd says that his understanding of how policies impact communities, and how language can be crafted to reflect the best interest of his community, are the strengths he uses to communicate Cook County’s needs to the lobbyist.
Bringing the business community together to achieve specific economically beneficial goals has been successful, however, Boyd says most of the original chamber’s energy was spent on the technicalities of policy, and little on community engagement.
“We achieved a great deal toward improving the economic situation here today, but it’s fair to say we didn’t think about the well-rounded set of services a full chamber brings, we were policy nerds,” said Boyd.
Most of the eight founding businesses of the chamber have turned over to younger owners, a change that Boyd says seems to create a growing need for fellowship.
“Linda has a lot of skill providing what I think members want, but I still have policy skills that are hard to find,” Boyd stated.
Jurek grew up in Cook County and following her seven years working with the Duluth Chamber of Commerce. She returned there in 2013 to work for VCC.
Adapting to change, Jurek says, is needed for the health of both organizations. In this case, she says strengthening Cook County’s reputation as a vacation destination will keep its tourism economy flourishing, while adjusting to the needs of an evolving business community.
“As business ebbs and flows, and new faces come into the community, the idea of what a chamber is supposed to do for them needs to change with what they want,” said Jurek.
Currently there are about 145 Cook County Chamber members, and in coming months Jurek hopes to increase that by over a dozen more. With several large resorts in Cook County changing hands in the last five years Jurek says new leadership is coming to the table.
“I believe in any strong organization there needs to be diversity in leadership, having younger people on the chamber is a natural and good progression, I intend to nurture that,” said Jurek.
In addition to business advocacy work, Jurek plans to add a fresh layer of social networking, saying, “I believe in the value of bringing business people together where they feel safe to express concerns, and tackle issues.”
Jurek says the single-director model for tourism and the chamber is not unusual in Minnesota and other states, and under her two-year contract, she expects to maintain the autonomy of both organizations.
Building on her experience at the Duluth Chamber, Jurek says she will immediately launch regular monthly forums around issues like advocacy, and policy. Whether the topic is street lighting, or flooding at the waterfront, Jurek says these events are a way for members to directly ask questions and build relationships with county and city government members.
In her tourism role at VCC, Jurek says more work is needed to bring visitors in during the shoulder seasons but knows that both her roles are reliant on finding solutions to workforce housing, a well-defined problem in Cook County that exacerbates the worker shortage.
During the pandemic Boyd enjoyed working mostly from home where he could be on hand to water a thirsty garden while he remotely guided businesses through connecting with relief grants and loans. That experience, he said, helped him move a step closer toward cutting back work hours. “It seemed like the time had come to move the two organizations closer, and for me to do less work,” Boyd said.