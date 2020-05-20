Hibbing's largest festival of the summer has been postponed.
The Jubilee Festival, which attracts about 3,000 attendees to Hibbing each summer, is postponed this summer due to COVID-19 concerns, Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce officials announced. However, the chamber and City of Hibbing officials are working together to evaluate potential dates
for the festival later this year.
“It was not easy to arrive at the decision to postpone this event,” said Krystle Glad, Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce board chair, in a news release. “Hibbing Jubilee is our beloved summer celebration in the heartbeat of our city. This event brings our community together and supports local
businesses like no other. We remain optimistic that we are able to strike a balance of unity, while also prioritizing the health and well-being of the greater community.”
The festival had been scheduled for July 10-11. It is one of Hibbing's largest tourism draws. Businesses such as hotels, restaurants, retail and service industries, all see a boost in business during the festival, said Vicki Hagberg, Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce president.
“We know our local businesses will need all the support they can get this year as they reopen and work to recover from the effects of COVID-19 and the Hibbing Area Chamber will continue our dedicated work to champion our local business community.”
A new date has not yet been set for the festival.
“We look forward to the possibility of holding a fun-filled and safe community festival later in the year and will work with the City of Hibbing as we develop those plans in coming months,” said Hagberg.