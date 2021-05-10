The Itasca Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) announced Friday the formation of Innovate 218, a regional Launch Minnesota Hub designed to support innovators and entrepreneurs located in Northeast Minnesota. Funding for Innovate 218 comes from a Launch Minnesota Hub Grant.
“Innovate 218 is truly a region-wide effort, and it would not have been possible without the hard work of many dedicated partners,” said Tamara Lowney, IEDC president, in an official statement. “We’re building an entrepreneurial ecosystem and opening doors to so many incredible opportunities to help business owners start, grow and thrive in northeast Minnesota.”
Early this year, regional economic development partners came together to apply for a Hub Grant through Launch Minnesota. The $60K grant was awarded in January.
Launch Minnesota connects every corner of the state with a first-of-its-kind hub and spoke model. The Launch Network currently includes six regions, eight hubs and over 80 program partners. Working together, regions across Minnesota are improving coordination, increasing capacity, helping entrepreneurs navigate the wealth of regional and statewide resources.
One key goal of Launch Minnesota is to help improve coordination among ecosystem stakeholders to maximize impact. Launch Minnesota enhances and elevates current efforts and initiatives with:
- Opportunities to share best practices across sectors and regions
- Exposure of your work and success stories
- Access to information and resources at Launch Minnesota and across the state
Innovate 218 may include an interactive and informative website, Northland Small Business Development Center (SBDC) programming, startup/entrepreneur competitions, a mentorship program, speaker series, and more. Please contact the IEDC to learn more or get involved.