Itasca area launches business incubator facility

Itasca Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) hired Fox Advancement, a professional grant writing firm, to write grant applications for funding to develop The Forge, a 16,500-square-foot entrepreneur innovation center. Fox successfully secured over $1 million in grants from various sources:
$750,000 – United State Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Innovation Stronger Economy (RISE).
$150,000 – Itasca County.
$130,000 – Itasca Community College.
$50,000 – Arrowhead Intelligent Communities.
IEDC renovated an existing building on Airport Road in Grand Rapids to launch The Forge, a space for entrepreneurs, students, educators, instructors and area residents to learn skills for in-demand careers in the industrial sector. Incumbent workers have access to the facility to develop new skills that could lead to advancement in their current careers. The facility features equipment, tools and machinery for prototyping. Also available is consultation and professional advice from industry and business experts.
IEDC was one of 10 USDA RISE grant recipients last year. The program provides funding to support business incubator facilities and worker training in rural areas.
Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation provided IEDC with $3,000 in Grant Writing Assistance that helped pay for Fox Advancement’s services. Preparing an effective grant proposal, identifying funding sources and navigating the application process can be costly and requires technical expertise to which small communities often do not have access. Grant Writing Assistance assists communities with the costs of preparing and applying for larger grants such as USDA RISE that produce economic growth.
“The $3,000 in Grant Writing Assistance from Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation resulted in an influx of over $1 million to the Itasca area,” said Tamara Lowney, IEDC president. “We were able to hire Fox Advancement to help us apply and secure the USDA RISE grant. It gave us $750,000 to develop a facility that will be used for many years to advance workers, industries and students in northeastern Minnesota.”
The Forge is the first phase of the facility’s development. Second phase plans include further buildout and programming. A $1.1 million Minnesota Targeted Community Grant from Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has been secured for the second phase.
Other Forge phase one partners include Next Career Pathways (an Itasca Area Schools Collaborative), Itasca Community College and e2ip Technologies who donated equipment.
Grant Writing Assistance is part of Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation’s commitment to advancing economic growth. For information email Whitney Ridlonor call her at 218-735-3004.