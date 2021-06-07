At today's Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation Board meeting, over $1.5 million in grants were approved to advance projects in northeastern Minnesota. Total combined project investment is over $13.7 million.
The projects are expected to increase the regional tax base, create permanent and construction jobs, provide essential services and improve regional education and workforce.
The community and development infrastructure projects are anticipated to create 86 construction and six permanent jobs. The higher education grant retains 23 jobs.