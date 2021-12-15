Fifteen community and development infrastructure projects across northeastern Minnesota along with two business projects and rebates to northeastern Minnesota taconite plants were recommended Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation.
The Eveleth-based economic development agency also recommended $18 million in support toward construction of a new $42 million PreK-12 school in Nashwauk.
A little more than $4 million in IRRR grants will leverage $50 million in community and development infrastructure projects from Aitkin to Grand Marais.
The projects include a new 35-unit market rate apartment complex in Aitkin, two mixed-used workforce housing/business developments in Grand Marais, and wastewater, storm sewer, and water main projects in other communities.
A $1 million loan to Hibbing Salvage & Supply, Inc. will help the scrap company with an $8.8 million expansion.
A $2.5 million loan to the Chisholm-Hibbing Airport Authority will help fund a $6.3 million project to construct a new multi-use hangar to house Premium Air, LLC., a locally-owned charter air service company.
About $7.2 million in Taconite Economic Development Fund rebates were recommended to five taconite plants to support $21 million in upgrades at the plants.
A $600,000 grant from the Iron Range Higher Education Account was recommended along with a $165,000 grant for a major technology conversion to support the physical conversion of the six Northeast Higher Education District college campuses as the colleges merge into one college.
A $675,000 grant from the Iron Range Higher Education Account will help the Bell Program of Iron Range Engineering renovate the former Hillcrest property in Chisholm for student housing.
A $742,850 grant to Crow Wing County would assist with a $5.7 million Cuyuna Range broadband expansion project in rural Crow Wing County.
The $18 million in bonding support from the Iron Range School Consolidated and Cooperatively Operated School Account would help with infrastructure and construction of a new school in the Nashwauk-Keewatin Public School District.
IRRR funding and construction of the school is contingent on approval of a Feb. 8, 2022, taxpayer referendum and other funding.
The school would be built on a 43 acre-site east of Nashwauk donated by United States Steel Corp.
With approval of the local referendum and other funding, construction of the school would begin in 2023.
Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation is a state of Minnesota economic development agency headquartered in Eveleth. The agency's programs and operations are funded by the Taconite Production Tax paid by Northeastern Minnesota iron mining companies.