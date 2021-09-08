Three business projects, 11 Regional Trails projects and and eight Community and Development Infrastructure projects will be go before the Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board at a special meeting held Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 2 p.m.
Projects include a $2.75 million loan to the Mountain Iron Economic Development Authority to help fund a $29 million expansion of Heliene, Inc. a solar photovoltaic module manufacturer in Mountain Iron.
The expansion is projected to create 20 new jobs.
A $350,000 grant to Lake County for shoreline stabilization and remediation, would assist in development of The Harbors, a new resort on Lake Superior.
The resort will include 13 lodging structures along with pop-up event structures just south of Two Harbors on about 23 acres.
A new 49-site recreational vehicle campground on Lake Vermilion in Tower, a Bois Forte Band of Chippewa day care expansion, Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa community center upgrades, and infrastructure and site work development for a new 10-lot residential expansion in Buhl, are among other projects in the agenda.
The eight Community and Development Infrastructure projects will generate a regional economic investment of more than $16.1 million supported by $1.82 million in Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation funding.
The nine-member board meets virtually at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 8, to consider recommending the projects as presented by IRRR Commissioner Mark Phillips.
Projects to be considered are:
A $130,000 loan to KMDA, Inc., in Bovey, toward a $335,000 purchase of the assets of two other outdoor products businesses.
A $106,000 loan to Dirty Dog Manufacturing in Ely to help fund a $606,895 acquisition of Hand-Done T-Shirts and moving to a new building.
A $70,000 grant to Bois Forte Band of Chippewa for a $746,911 child care and Head Start project.
A $250,000 grant to the City of Cohasset for $3.9 million in sanitary sewer, sanitary sewer lift station, water main and asphalt work at a 216-acre industrial site that including Cohasset and the City of Grand Rapids
A $146,925 grant to the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa to help with $293,850 in upgrades at the Grand Portage Community Center.
A $250,000 grant to the City of Grand Rapids for a $3.9 million sanitary sewer, sanitary lift station, water main and asphalt project to a 216-acre site including Grand Rapids and Cohasset.
A $116,386 grant to the City of Hibbing toward a $616,386 sanitary sewer lining project in Kitzville and North Brooklyn.
An $87,000 grant to the City of Buhl for $287,788 in infrastructure and site work for a new 10-unit housing development near Burton Park.
A $300,000 grant to the City of Hibbing for infrastructure and site work to support a $3.3 million NorthRidge Community Credit Union facility to be built north of the Hampton Inn.
A $350,000 grant to Lake County to help with shoreline stabilization and remediation for a $5.3 million development of a new resort on Lake Superior.
A $250,000 grant to the City of Tower for infrastructure and site development to support development of a new $1.4 million recreational vehicle park and campground on Lake Vermilion in Tower.
A $162,500 McKinley Park Trail grant to Breitung Township to help improve a 1.4-mile paved trail and build a new 0.1 mile trail segment.
A $50,000 grant to the City of Ely to help complete a $100,000 project for the final segment of a 9.1-mile Bike Park within the city.
A $1.1 million grant to Ely to support a $2.2 million phase two construction of the Prospector's Loop ATV Trail.
A $139,500 grant to the City of Grand Rapids toward $279,000 in construction of 0.50 miles of multi-use trail connecting the southwest area of Grand Rapids to the commercial district along Highway 169.
A $95,361 grant to the City of Hibbing for a $190,722 Carey Lake Campground trails development.
A $310,000 grant to the City of Mountain Iron toward a new $620,000 one-mile paved pedestrian trail from the intersection of Highway 53 and Highway 7 west along Enterprise Drive to County Road 109.
A $16,000 grant to Itasca County to support $32,000 in master planning for a 73-acre mountain biking area in the City of Nashwauk.
A $59,000 grant to Itasca County Land Department toward a $200,000 project establishing a new ATV trail that connects the Alborn-Pengilly Trail to the City of Nashwauk.
A $70,000 grant to Lawron Trail Riders to help support a $225,000 project to replace the Balsam Creek Bridge in northeast Itasca County.
A $315,000 grant to St. Louis County for a $630,000 project in which three ATV clubs, the Voyageur Country ATV Club, Quad Cities ATV Club, and Northern Traxx ATV Club, will perform work on segments of their trail systems.
A $53,500 grant to the Superior Hiking Trail Association toward a $107,000 Gooseberry Gap Hiking Trail phase two project.