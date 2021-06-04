Shipments of iron ore from U.S. Great Lakes ports totaled 5.5 million tons in May, an increase of 11.4 percent compared to a year ago, but 1.9 percent below the month’s 5-year average, according to an official statement released today by the Lake Carriers’ Association.

Year-to-date the iron ore trade stands at nearly 15 million tons, an increase of 13.6 percent compared to the same point in 2020.  Iron ore shipments were also 5.4 percent above their 5-year average for five months of the year.

Great Lakes Iron Ore Shipments: May 2016-2021 and 5-Year Average

Includes Transshipments to Quebec City for Shipment Overseas

(net tons)

 

Average

Port

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2016-2020

Duluth, MN

757,840

815,122

881,142

839,299

962,891

774,032

851,259

Superior, WI

1,182,555

1,299,271

1,486,925

1,350,804

867,089

1,184,972

1,237,329

Two Harbors, MN

1,596,269

1,764,645

1,780,303

1,947,229

2,059,221

1,814,766

1,829,533

Silver Bay, MN

67,688

585,630

604,910

644,370

344,327

612,916

449,385

Presque Isle, MI

933,921

728,326

775,550

736,054

411,603

709,733

717,091

Escanaba, MI*

530,486

0

0

0

0

0

106,097

Cleveland, OH**

404,203

371,120

113,015

308,822

180,853

409,200

275,603

Ashtabula, OH

0

184,616

243,355

174,324

117,937

0

144,046

Conneaut, OH

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Total

5,472,962

5,748,730

5,885,200

6,000,902

4,943,921

5,505,619

5,610,343

* Dock ceased operations in April 2017.

     

** Transshipments within Cleveland Harbor

     

Year-To-Date 2016-2021

 

Average

Port

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2016-2020

Duluth, MN

1,680,794

2,112,191

2,045,673

2,268,245

2,093,511

2,244,021

2,040,083

Superior, WI

2,937,812

2,940,522

3,307,320

2,976,518

2,586,320

3,388,005

2,949,698

Two Harbors, MN

4,593,571

4,556,647

4,245,040

4,754,114

4,437,439

4,780,970

4,517,362

Silver Bay, MN

91,498

1,486,205

1,441,706

1,291,335

1,198,389

1,445,281

1,101,827

Presque Isle, MI

1,919,688

1,913,826

1,670,398

1,838,499

1,508,221

2,147,543

1,770,126

Escanaba, MI

1,481,625

1,016,867

0

0

0

0

499,698

Cleveland, OH

1,163,698

1,151,402

976,126

953,265

1,093,256

925,925

1,067,549

Ashtabula, OH

0

263,132

379,922

372,081

249,942

28,553

253,015

Conneaut, OH

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Total

13,868,686

15,440,792

14,066,185

14,454,057

13,167,078

14,960,298

14,199,360

Information based on data from knowledgeable sources.  However, accuracy cannot be guaranteed.  Lake Carriers’ Association assumes no legal responsibility for the outcome of decisions or commitments made on the basis of this information.  Report represents the views of Lake Carriers’ Association and may not necessarily represent the views of its individual members.