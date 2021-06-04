Shipments of iron ore from U.S. Great Lakes ports totaled 5.5 million tons in May, an increase of 11.4 percent compared to a year ago, but 1.9 percent below the month’s 5-year average, according to an official statement released today by the Lake Carriers’ Association.
Year-to-date the iron ore trade stands at nearly 15 million tons, an increase of 13.6 percent compared to the same point in 2020. Iron ore shipments were also 5.4 percent above their 5-year average for five months of the year.
Great Lakes Iron Ore Shipments: May 2016-2021 and 5-Year Average
Includes Transshipments to Quebec City for Shipment Overseas
(net tons)
Average
Port
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2016-2020
Duluth, MN
757,840
815,122
881,142
839,299
962,891
774,032
851,259
Superior, WI
1,182,555
1,299,271
1,486,925
1,350,804
867,089
1,184,972
1,237,329
Two Harbors, MN
1,596,269
1,764,645
1,780,303
1,947,229
2,059,221
1,814,766
1,829,533
Silver Bay, MN
67,688
585,630
604,910
644,370
344,327
612,916
449,385
Presque Isle, MI
933,921
728,326
775,550
736,054
411,603
709,733
717,091
Escanaba, MI*
530,486
0
0
0
0
0
106,097
Cleveland, OH**
404,203
371,120
113,015
308,822
180,853
409,200
275,603
Ashtabula, OH
0
184,616
243,355
174,324
117,937
0
144,046
Conneaut, OH
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
5,472,962
5,748,730
5,885,200
6,000,902
4,943,921
5,505,619
5,610,343
* Dock ceased operations in April 2017.
** Transshipments within Cleveland Harbor
Year-To-Date 2016-2021
Average
Port
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2016-2020
Duluth, MN
1,680,794
2,112,191
2,045,673
2,268,245
2,093,511
2,244,021
2,040,083
Superior, WI
2,937,812
2,940,522
3,307,320
2,976,518
2,586,320
3,388,005
2,949,698
Two Harbors, MN
4,593,571
4,556,647
4,245,040
4,754,114
4,437,439
4,780,970
4,517,362
Silver Bay, MN
91,498
1,486,205
1,441,706
1,291,335
1,198,389
1,445,281
1,101,827
Presque Isle, MI
1,919,688
1,913,826
1,670,398
1,838,499
1,508,221
2,147,543
1,770,126
Escanaba, MI
1,481,625
1,016,867
0
0
0
0
499,698
Cleveland, OH
1,163,698
1,151,402
976,126
953,265
1,093,256
925,925
1,067,549
Ashtabula, OH
0
263,132
379,922
372,081
249,942
28,553
253,015
Conneaut, OH
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
13,868,686
15,440,792
14,066,185
14,454,057
13,167,078
14,960,298
14,199,360
Information based on data from knowledgeable sources. However, accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Lake Carriers’ Association assumes no legal responsibility for the outcome of decisions or commitments made on the basis of this information. Report represents the views of Lake Carriers’ Association and may not necessarily represent the views of its individual members.