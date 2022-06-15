Shipments of iron ore from U.S. Great Lakes ports totaled 4.4 million tons in May, a decrease of 20.4% compared to a year ago and 21.9% below the month’s 5-year average, according to the Lake Carriers' Association.

Year-to-date the iron ore trade stands at 9.9 million tons, a decrease of 33.9% compared to the same point in 2021. Iron ore shipments were also 31.4% below their 5-year average for five months of the year. 

Great Lakes Iron Ore Shipments: May 2017-2022 and 5-Year Average

Includes Transshipments to Quebec City for Shipment Overseas

(net tons)

 

Average

Port

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2017-2021

Duluth, MN

815,122

881,142

839,299

962,891

774,032

630,018

854,497

Superior, WI

1,299,271

1,486,925

1,350,804

867,089

1,184,972

1,234,410

1,237,812

Two Harbors, MN

1,764,645

1,780,303

1,947,229

2,059,221

1,814,766

1,763,375

1,873,233

Silver Bay, MN

585,630

604,910

644,370

344,327

612,916

231,971

558,431

Marquette, MI*

728,326

775,550

736,054

411,603

709,733

497,662

672,253

Escanaba, MI**

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Cleveland, OH***

371,120

113,015

308,822

180,853

409,200

26,776

276,602

Ashtabula, OH

184,616

243,355

174,324

117,937

0

0

144,046

Total

5,748,730

5,885,200

6,000,902

4,943,921

5,505,619

4,384,212

5,616,874

*Marquette = Presque Isle in previous reports

     

**Dock ceased operations in April 2017.

     

***Transshipments within Cleveland Harbor

Year-To-Date 2017-2022

 

Average

Port

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2017-2021

Duluth, MN

2,112,191

2,045,673

2,268,245

2,093,511

2,244,021

1,645,187

2,152,728

Superior, WI

2,940,522

3,307,320

2,976,518

2,586,320

3,388,005

2,562,853

3,039,737

Two Harbors, MN

4,556,647

4,245,040

4,754,114

4,437,439

4,780,970

3,753,362

4,554,842

Silver Bay, MN

1,486,205

1,441,706

1,291,335

1,198,389

1,445,281

420,744

1,372,583

Marquette, MI*

1,913,826

1,670,398

1,838,499

1,508,221

2,147,543

1,144,165

1,815,697

Escanaba, MI**

1,016,867

0

0

0

0

0

203,373

Cleveland, OH***

1,151,402

976,126

953,265

1,093,256

925,925

366,464

1,019,995

Ashtabula, OH

263,132

379,922

372,081

249,942

28,553

0

258,726

Total

15,440,792

14,066,185

14,454,057

13,167,078

14,960,298

9,892,775

14,417,682

 