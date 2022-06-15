Shipments of iron ore from U.S. Great Lakes ports totaled 4.4 million tons in May, a decrease of 20.4% compared to a year ago and 21.9% below the month’s 5-year average, according to the Lake Carriers' Association.
Year-to-date the iron ore trade stands at 9.9 million tons, a decrease of 33.9% compared to the same point in 2021. Iron ore shipments were also 31.4% below their 5-year average for five months of the year.
Great Lakes Iron Ore Shipments: May 2017-2022 and 5-Year Average
Includes Transshipments to Quebec City for Shipment Overseas
(net tons)
Average
Port
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2017-2021
Duluth, MN
815,122
881,142
839,299
962,891
774,032
630,018
854,497
Superior, WI
1,299,271
1,486,925
1,350,804
867,089
1,184,972
1,234,410
1,237,812
Two Harbors, MN
1,764,645
1,780,303
1,947,229
2,059,221
1,814,766
1,763,375
1,873,233
Silver Bay, MN
585,630
604,910
644,370
344,327
612,916
231,971
558,431
Marquette, MI*
728,326
775,550
736,054
411,603
709,733
497,662
672,253
Escanaba, MI**
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Cleveland, OH***
371,120
113,015
308,822
180,853
409,200
26,776
276,602
Ashtabula, OH
184,616
243,355
174,324
117,937
0
0
144,046
Total
5,748,730
5,885,200
6,000,902
4,943,921
5,505,619
4,384,212
5,616,874
*Marquette = Presque Isle in previous reports
**Dock ceased operations in April 2017.
***Transshipments within Cleveland Harbor
Year-To-Date 2017-2022
Average
Port
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2017-2021
Duluth, MN
2,112,191
2,045,673
2,268,245
2,093,511
2,244,021
1,645,187
2,152,728
Superior, WI
2,940,522
3,307,320
2,976,518
2,586,320
3,388,005
2,562,853
3,039,737
Two Harbors, MN
4,556,647
4,245,040
4,754,114
4,437,439
4,780,970
3,753,362
4,554,842
Silver Bay, MN
1,486,205
1,441,706
1,291,335
1,198,389
1,445,281
420,744
1,372,583
Marquette, MI*
1,913,826
1,670,398
1,838,499
1,508,221
2,147,543
1,144,165
1,815,697
Escanaba, MI**
1,016,867
0
0
0
0
0
203,373
Cleveland, OH***
1,151,402
976,126
953,265
1,093,256
925,925
366,464
1,019,995
Ashtabula, OH
263,132
379,922
372,081
249,942
28,553
0
258,726
Total
15,440,792
14,066,185
14,454,057
13,167,078
14,960,298
9,892,775
14,417,682