Iron ore pellet shipments are on a tear.
Shipments of iron ore pellets from U.S. Great Lakes ports in May jumped 27.8 percent compared to a
year ago, according to the Cleveland-based Lake Carriers' Association. May shipments totaled 5.6 million tons.
May shipments were also a 4.8 percent increase compared to the May five-year average.
On a year-to-date basis, iron ore pellet shipments from U.S. Great Lakes ports hit 15.1 million tons
through May, a 42.6 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022 and six percent above the
five-year average for the first five months of the year.
Six northeastern Minnesota taconite plants produce iron ore pellets, which are the raw material used to make steel in blast furnaces.
The six taconite plants are capable of producing about 40 million tons of iron ore pellets per year.
Iron ore pellets are a major cargo from the Port of Duluth-Superior.
Iron ore shipments account for about 55 percent of the bulk cargo shipped out of the port on an
annual basis.
In addition to Duluth and Superior, iron ore pellets produced in the region are also shipped out of
docks at Two Harbors and Silver Bay.