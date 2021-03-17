Following a sluggish 2020, Great Lakes iron ore pellet shippers aren't wasting any time opening the 2021 shipping season.
Army Corps of Engineers officials say the Soo Locks will open 12 hours early this year, at noon March 24, to help meet steel mill demand.
“The locks are opening early this year because of a request from our industry customers and they are interested in facilitating the safety of the first vessels that are going through the locks and replenishing the supply of iron ore that is used in the steel mills in the lower lakes,” said Jeff Harrington, Army Corps of Engineers Soo Office Chief of Operations in a statement.
Four iron ore ships have been laid up over the winter in the Duluth-Superior Port, said Jayson Hron, Duluth Seaway Port Authority director of communication and marketing.
Two of those ships, the Honorable James L. Oberstar and Lee A. Tregurtha, are expected to leave the port empty later this month or in early April to load iron ore in Marquette, Mich. The Paul R. Tregurtha will load coal March 23 at the Midwest Energy Resources dock in Superior and head downbound toward the Soo Locks.
All three ships are owned by Interlake Steamship Co. in Ohio.
A fourth ship in Duluth-Superior, the Burns Harbor, is owned by American Steamship Co. in New York. The Burns Harbor on March 23 will leave the Enbridge dock for the Burlington Northern and Santa Fe dock in Superior to load iron ore.
As soon as the locks open, iron ore carriers will be headed for Duluth-Superior, said Hron.
“Given the Soo Locks are opening, it would seem likely there will be upbound ships through the Soo Locks bound for Duluth-Superior to load iron ore,” said Hron. “The piles of iron ore here are mighty high and looking eager for ships to come and haul it away.”
Iron ore shipments from the port in 2020 fell to 15.4 million short tons. That's down from a typical year of about 20 million tons.
But with domestic steel production slowly bouncing back, 2021 is expected to be stronger.
“Certainly by all indications we are seeing, it would suggest a much stronger year for iron ore,” said Hron.
Domestic blast furnaces, which use iron ore pellets to make steel, are operating at rates approaching pre-pandemic levels, said Kelsey Johnson, Iron Mining Association of Minnesota president.
“The most recent data shows 77.4 percent capability utilization rates, so demand is high,” said Johnson. “I anticipate demand will remain high into the spring and hopefully the summer, but we're not out of the woods yet and it would be great to get back to an 82 percent capability utilization rate.”
Steel import levels and application of Section 232 tariffs need to continually be monitored, she said.
Iron ore continues to the largest single commodity shipped from the Duluth-Superior Port each year, Hron said. Iron ore typically accounts for 55 percent of the port's annual tonnage, he said.
Total cargo shipments from the port in 2020, including iron ore, coal, grain and other cargo, fell to 25.8 million short tons in 2020, the lowest level since 1938, said Hron.