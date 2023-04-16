In memoriam: Thomas A. Vecchi

Renowned architech Thomas A. Vecchi, 96, of Duluth, died on April 7 at Solvay Hospice House after a brief illness.
Born in Hibbing on March 24, 1927, he served in the U.S. Navy Amphibious Forces during World War II in the South Pacific. After the war, he returned to Hibbing to complete high school and then went on to St. John’s University and University of Minnesota School of Architecture. Tom began his architectural career in Minneapolis, joining the firm of Thorshov and Cerny, Architects. During this time, Tom met Jeanne Arlene Dugdale from South Minneapolis. They were married May 16, 1953, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Minneapolis (married 62 years). In 1954, Tom and Jeanne moved to Hibbing, to join the architectural firm of Jyring and Whiteman. Tom was very active in the Hibbing community serving many positions, including Hibbing Airport Authority, chairman of Hibbing Planning Commission, charter member of Koski-Stillovich-Rosati VFW and Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council 1649.
In 1964, Tom and Jeanne moved to Duluth with their seven children to join the firm of Melander and Fugelso Architects, where his first project was to work with renowned architect, Pietro Beluschi, to design the First Methodist (Copper Top) Church. In 1970, Tom joined John Ivey Thomas to establish the firm of Thomas and Vecchi Architects (as co-principal) where he worked until his retirement in December 2000. During the Thomas & Vecchi Architect era, he left his imprint on Duluth’s Architecture, designing buildings including Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC), Pioneer Hall, Skywalk System Phase 1, Duluth Transit Authority Facility, St. Louis County Jail, UMD Campus Buildings (including Marshall Performing Arts Center, Physical Education Sports Center, Health Sciences Library, Physics and Math Building, Residence Hall Dining Center and the Oakland Avenue Apartment Complex). His work also included the Science and Math Building and Benedictine Health Care Center at the College of St. Scholastica Campus.
During his career, Tom served on many civic and professional boards, which include chairman of the Duluth Area of Chamber of Commerce, Duluth Airport Authority, Northeast Chapter A.I.A President, State Board of A.I.A. Registration, National Council Board of A.I.A. Registration, MSP Metropolitan (Minneapolis / St. Paul) Airports Commission vice chairman, Duluth Health Services Task Force, Governor’s Blue-Ribbon Commission and Duluth Italian American Club. In addition, he is listed in Who’s Who among U.S. Italian-Americans.
The visitation will be held on Monday, May 1, from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Cathedral of Our Lady of the Rosary, 2801 E. 4th St. Duluth. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Military Honors will be Accorded by the Duluth Honor Guard. Arrangements are by Dougherty Funeral Home.