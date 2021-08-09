In memoriam: Gary Kelleher

Retired Duluth theater manager Gary Kelleher died recently in Phoenix, Ariz., at age 66.
Gary attended Sacred Heart Junior High and Duluth Cathedral High School, graduating in 1973. He always kept a warm spot in his heart for the nuns who taught him, and also stayed in touch with many of his Hilltopper classmates, arranging get togethers in Phoenix and helping to plan reunions over the years.
Following high school, he attended UMD and the College of St. Scholastica.
As a professional musician, Gary played keyboards and sang in a variety of bands in Duluth. Some of his best memories were made in the 1970s during gigs at places such as the Black Bear Lounge, the Flame, Highland Supper Club, the London House, and a variety of clubs and resorts throughout the region.
Gary was a life-long Democrat. He worked on Jimmy Carter’s presidential campaign in 1979. He was part of an advance team that would prepare for Walter Mondale’s campaign appearances across the country.
He was a theater manager at Kenwood I & II and later at Lakes 10 for many years. Duluth is filled with people who used to work for Gary at his theaters and recall him fondly. Gary also served on the board of directors for the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC), including a term as chair. In semi-retirement he worked for Engwall Flowers in Duluth.
Gary lived in Piedmont Heights. After having enough of the cold and snow, he retired to Phoenix where he lived for the past six years.
Gary is preceded in death by his mother, Colleen, and his father, Paul. He is survived by his brother, Kevin (Dianne). He is a beloved uncle to their three children Kristen Nelson (James), Pat (Bridgette), and Mike (Ashley); his great nieces and nephews Ada, Maddie, and Mitchell. He is also survived by his greater McLoughlin family (mother’s side) of Duluth, and his greater Kelleher family (father’s side) of Boston, Massachusetts.
There will be a private family ceremony to welcome Gary home and to his final resting place. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home. 600 E. 2nd Street, Duluth, MN 55805
