IKONICS Corp. (IKNX) reported losses for the fourth quarter and full year in its latest financial statement. The Duluth-based imaging technology company lost $80,072 for the final quarter and $ 813,558 for the 12-month period. That compares with net income of $149,619 and $139,465 during 2018.
IKONICS had 2019 revenue of $17,619,000, down 3.3 percent from the prior year. Fourth quarter sales were $4,963,000, up 2.2 percent over the same quarter in 2018.
“Our 2019 results were significantly impacted by a perfect storm of negative factors including extended cold weather-related events, tariffs, and weak customer demand in key business units,” said Glenn Sandgren, IKONICS’ new CEO. “The company did see an improving business environment in the fourth quarter, but a less favorable product mix resulted in a small quarterly loss.”
“Excluding one-time first quarter 2020 executive transition costs, 2020 looks far more promising, as we have several exciting new prospects,” he added. “Our IKONART craft product will be fully ramped, and interest remains strong. The aerospace unit has multiple new opportunities, and our screen printing division’s revised commercial and manufacturing strategy should drive improved results as well. With these prospects, as well as tight cost control, I see 2020 as a year where IKONICS will transition back toward profitability.”