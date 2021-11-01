IEDC creates entrepreneural space

Itasca Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) announced plans in October to create a space for entrepreneurial innovation. With more than $1 million secured in grant funding, the group is renovating a 16,500-square-foot facility at 1201 SE 7th Ave. in Grand Rapids that will be a place for aspiring and experienced entrepreneurs, students, educators and anyone looking to learn new skills to launch a career in the industrial sector.
“This project has been so long in the making, and we are absolutely thrilled to be moving forward so powerfully,” said IEDC President Tamara Lowney. “We were recently awarded a $750,000 RISE grant from the USDA, which will allow us to acquire equipment, complete renovations, and create an inspiring place for people to explore and iterate big ideas.”
The new space, dubbed “The Forge,” will be a place where ideas take shape, IEDC said in its announcement. The facility will be outfitted with tools, equipment and machinery available for entrepreneurs to use during prototyping. Industry experts will be available for consultation and advice. Business consultants will be available for strategic advice, business planning and financial guidance. Students can come to learn about different industries and opportunities available in the region. Existing members of the workforce can hone new skills to advance their careers. “The Forge will be an inclusive and ever-evolving concept,” said Randy Back, operations director at Jobs Empowerment and Training, a CareerForce partner. “Every day will look a little different because Itasca County’s needs are in flux. We envision a space that inspires exploration, education and collaboration to create new businesses and opportunities for career advancement.”
Funding comes largely from the USDA RISE grant recently awarded to IEDC. The grant program offers assistance to create and augment high-wage jobs, accelerate the formation of new businesses, support industry clusters and maximize the use of local productive assets in eligible low-income rural areas.
“Creating an innovative, growth-focused center for the advancement of both entrepreneurship and workforce development is exactly the type of project the RISE program was created to support,” said Andrew Gag, USDA business and cooperative programs director of rural development.