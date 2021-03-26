The Coast Guard Sector Sault Sainte Marie has concluded its domestic ice breaking operation, also known as Operation TACONITE. With the ice throughout the Western Great Lakes nearly melted, ice breaking in support of commercial navigation is no
longer required, the USCG said Friday.
In the 95 days (21 Dec-26 Mar) of the 2021 domestic icebreaking season, the eight ice breaking vessels assigned to Op TACONITE combined to deliver 468 hours of icebreaking assistance to the benefit of 109 vessel transits; 19 of these movements (5 US 14 CA) required direct ice breaking assistance to ensure commercial vessel safety. These same ice breaking vessels put forth an additional 1,600 hours of preventative icebreaking support to establish and maintain tracks in the ice hampered waterways of western Lake Superior, the Straits of Mackinac, Green Bay, Georgian Bay, and the St Marys River. It is estimated more than two million tons of dry bulk cargoes were assisted during the 95 days of 2021 domestic icebreaking season. This translates to roughly $77 million of cargo critical to power generation, industrial productivity and public safety, aided during the period of ice cover.