U.S. Coast Guard will start icebreaking operations Wednesday on Lake Superior in preparation for the 2021 shipping season.
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Alder will depart their home mooring in Duluth and proceed to fracture the ice throughout Duluth and Superior Harbors. The Alder will focus initial icebreaking activities on the western Lake Superior ports of Superior and Duluth, then proceed north to clear ice from Two Harbors, Silver Bay and Taconite Harbor. This work will expand and eventually encompass Chequamegon Bay, Thunder Bay and perhaps the west end of the Keweenaw Waterway. The icebreaking work in these latter areas will begin after March 15. Specific public notices will precede icebreaking work planned for each location.
The Coast Guard recommends that members of the public who recreate on the ice, particularly those who fish, or operate snowmobiles or all - terrain vehicles on ice-covered waters of western Lake Superior, plan their activities carefully, use caution on the ice, and stay away from charted shipping channels. Ice breaking activity can weaken ice far beyond the tracks created by the icebreaker.