Ice fishing brings cold, hard cash to the Northland

At Marine General and other Northland businesses, ice fishing is each year becoming bigger and bigger.
Ice fishing is “larger than summer and it’s been that way for a while,” said Russ Francisco, owner of Marine General, an outdoors retailer in Duluth, who estimates it’s growing at 20% a year. “It’s been doing it for more than a decade.”
Fishing equipment retailers, resorts, bait shops, hotels and other businesses across Northeastern Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin feel the lure of ice fishing.
“It used to be summer,” said Robbi Million, co-owner of Steve’s Lucky Bait near Lake of the Woods in Baudette. “But now, ice fishing is bigger.”
Technology and a variety of modern comforts have changed the game. Instead of sitting on a bucket wrapped up in layers on a snow-covered lake, ice anglers now dangle their bait in comfort. Advanced fish finders, modern heaters, insulated fish houses, high-tech clothing, wheel houses and sophisticated fishing gear offer creature comforts like never before.
“There’s really been a change compared to the way it used to be,” said Joe Henry, Lake of the Woods Tourism executive director. “The whole sport of ice fishing has blossomed with better electronics, gear and wheelhouses. The technology has really helped move it along.”
Northeastern Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin are home to some of the best ice fishing in the nation, many believe. “There’s only one place in the country that always gets ice,” Francisco said. “And it’s north of Hinckley.”
From ice-up to ice-out, ice fishing has grown to become a mainstay of the economy in Minnesota border communities like Baudette and Warroad where thick and long-lasting ice on Lake of the Woods is a huge attraction. “We have about 4,000 residents in Lake of the Woods County,” Henry said. “At any given time, we have more people on the ice than in the county. Our resorts get a lot of business from ice fishing.”
Wheelhouses, essentially a combination of an ice house and a camper on wheels, have been a major change for ice anglers. Wheelhouses are towed to frozen lakes and generally equipped with sleeping bunks, satellite television, radio, sink, shower, cooking appliances, live well, a toilet and more. They also offer winter insulation options.
“I think that the weather isn’t a factor anymore when you’re ice fishing,” said Million. “With the rigs you have now, you can set up for a week."
For more of this story, see the November print issue of BusinessNorth, out this week.