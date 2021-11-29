Ice fishing brings cold, hard cash to the Northland

At Marine General and other Northland businesses, ice fishing is each year becoming bigger and bigger.
Ice fishing is “larger than summer and it’s been that way for a while,” said Russ Francisco, owner of Marine General, an outdoors retailer in Duluth, who estimates it’s growing at 20% a year. “It’s been doing it for more than a decade.”
Fishing equipment retailers, resorts, bait shops, hotels and other businesses across Northeastern Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin feel the lure of ice fishing.
“It used to be summer,” said Robbi Million, co-owner of Steve’s Lucky Bait near Lake of the Woods in Baudette. “But now, ice fishing is bigger.”
Technology and a variety of modern comforts have changed the game. Instead of sitting on a bucket wrapped up in layers on a snow-covered lake, ice anglers now dangle their bait in comfort. Advanced fish finders, modern heaters, insulated fish houses, high-tech clothing, wheel houses and sophisticated fishing gear offer creature comforts like never before.
“There’s really been a change compared to the way it used to be,” said Joe Henry, Lake of the Woods Tourism executive director. “The whole sport of ice fishing has blossomed with better electronics, gear and wheelhouses. The technology has really helped move it along.”
Northeastern Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin are home to some of the best ice fishing in the nation, many believe. “There’s only one place in the country that always gets ice,” Francisco said. “And it’s north of Hinckley.”
From ice-up to ice-out, ice fishing has grown to become a mainstay of the economy in Minnesota border communities like Baudette and Warroad where thick and long-lasting ice on Lake of the Woods is a huge attraction. “We have about 4,000 residents in Lake of the Woods County,” Henry said. “At any given time, we have more people on the ice than in the county. Our resorts get a lot of business from ice fishing.”
Wheelhouses, essentially a combination of an ice house and a camper on wheels, have been a major change for ice anglers. Wheelhouses are towed to frozen lakes and generally equipped with sleeping bunks, satellite television, radio, sink, shower, cooking appliances, live well, a toilet and more. They also offer winter insulation options.
“I think that the weather isn’t a factor anymore when you’re ice fishing,” said Million. “With the rigs you have now, you can set up for a week.”
It’s the same story in Northwestern Wisconsin. At Chequamegon Bay on Lake Superior’s South Shore, ice fishing business has grown steadily, said Katie Nohl, co-operator of Mission Springs Resort in Ashland.
“Every year we have more than the last,” said Nohl. “We get a lot of people who have seen fishing on Chequamegon Bay on YouTube.”
Mission Springs Resort hosts ice anglers who stay at the resort and then access the bay from other sites, she said. “A lot of people who are looking for a place to stay will stay here. There’s a lot of different places to get out onto the bay in Ashland and Washburn.”
Ice fishing in recent years has been especially strong, said Mary McPhetridge, Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce executive director. “It’s been wonderful. It’s a pretty COVID-friendly sport and the fish have been participating.”
Bill Bodin, owner of Bodin’s Resort in Washburn, says the increased popularity of ice fishing is noticeable. “We’ve seen an increase in interest in the number of ice fishermen in front of Bodin’s Resort,” he said. “They kind of follow the ice as it thickens from Ashland to Washburn and across Chequamegon Bay. It helps sustain our winter resort population renting cabins, and we also have ice access, so it becomes an important access point.”
Like other resorts that offer transportation, heated ice houses, ice roads and fish cleaning to customers, Bodin’s is adapting to attract more ice anglers. To help ice anglers see whether ice has formed on the bay and if there are other anglers on the ice, Bodin’s Resort has added a webcam on its website.
The 34,000-acre Chequamegon Bay holds 50 species of fish, said Scott Bretting, owner of River Rock Inn & Bait Shop in Ashland. Ice fishing accounts for about 80% of business at his 11-room inn and bait shop during winter months.
“Last year, there were a lot of people who were displaced and unemployed, so a lot of people had a lot of time on their hands,” said Bretting. “It turns into a little city out there. Chequamegon Bay is famous for drilling a hole and catching anything from a sturgeon to a perch.”
Because of pressure cracks and a lack of marked roads on Chequamegon Bay, ice anglers often use their wheelhouses to stay overnight on the shore and then fish using portable shelters, Bretting said.
That’s why some resorts are offering additional amenities to attract visitors. “In many cases, they come up locked and loaded,” Henry said of anglers with wheelhouses stocked with food, fuel and other supplies. “It’s really been a change to the ways it used to be, so our resorts have had to adapt.”
Some Lake of the Woods resorts plow and maintain ice roads that anglers can use for a fee. Some have sleeper houses that anglers can rent.
“The resort community has done so much to make ice fishing easy for everybody,” said Henry. “They get up early to warm up equipment, they keep the ice houses warm, they take you out to ice houses, check on you during the day and pick you up at the end of the day. They’ll even clean your fish for you. The work that goes on behind the scenes to make is easy and safe is unbelievable.”
All of these amenities, plus wheelhouses, resort sleeper houses and technology have made the sport more of a social outing, Henry said. “It opens up ice fishing to a lot of people, and it’s very social. It’s a neat culture out there. In one fish house, you can have a husband and wife enjoying a nice day. The next day you go to a group and it’s a bunch of guys from the Iron Range, and then the next day you have a family with kids.”
At the same time, the sport’s growing popularity and the sheer number of people it draws to lakes generates challenges. Garbage collection groups have been created to pick up trash from the ice, and in some instances, law enforcement is needed, Henry said. “There’s public safety, landfill, law enforcement and medical needs. It creates some circumstances that you really have to be aware of.”