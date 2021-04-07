How to create a commercial that works

Discover the steps you need to start building a successful advertising campaign
The key to successful advertising is making sure you are addressing your potential customers’ needs. How are you going to solve a problem or make their lives easier? If you can answer that, your commercial will drive action.
When you think about commercials that have a lasting impression, what is it exactly that resonates with you? The most important thing to remember when creating a commercial is to tell a story. Viewers want to feel connected to a brand or product — what does it mean, or what can it do for them.
HERE ARE A FEW STEPS TOWARD MAKING A CREATIVE COMMERCIAL THAT DRIVES ROI FOR YOUR BUSINESS.
- Get to know your audience. Understanding your audience is the first step toward creating a commercial that inspires action. You should know who your customers are and what they need. You need a solid understanding of your customers’ likes and dislikes, and general demographics. Your commercial does a lot more than sell a product or service; it should appeal to a consumer’s stakes and demonstrate that what you offer is better than the competitors.
- Tell your story in a memorable way. Creating social content is about being authentic and sharing information that’s powerful, entertaining, and engaging. Storytelling is the most natural form of communication. It’s how humans process information and share ideas. Set a tone for your business with a targeted message, create empathy, and establish an authentic connection. Impactful commercials make a relevant and emotional connection with the audience. When you evoke a sense of familiarity, your customer will relate to your message, making it more memorable.
- Find a creative partner who understands you and your consumers. The creative production process requires an understanding of multiple laws that can affect every aspect of creating a commercial. Choosing a creative or production agency that has this expertise is the first step; however, the partner you choose should also have an understanding of your business and your consumers. An agency partner should be able to skillfully construct your message so that it resonates with your targeted audience using actionable, privacy-compliant data and insights to find and reach the audience that will be the most interested in your message. Considering your budget and needs, the campaign should engage customers across multiple platforms. Utilizing more than one piece of creative can make it easier to identify your most effective messages and campaign strategies.
