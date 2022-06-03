New hotel in Virginia to be built adjacent to Iron Trail Motors Event Center
A $30.6 million hotel to be built beginning this summer in the Iron Range city of Virginia, is in line for a lift.
The Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation on Tues., June 7, considers a $1.5 million development infrastructure grant to the city to help support development of the 132-room hotel.
The Marriott-branded hotel will be constructed near the recently opened Iron Trail Motors Event Center.
“If it wasn't for the IRRRB (Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation), we wouldn't be here today,” Virginia Mayor Larry Cuffe said of the event center and hotel. “It looks like with the hotel and all the economic development that's going to happen, it will be an economic driver for businesses.”
Construction on the 166,000 square-foot hotel begins in July with footings poured, Cuffe said.
The hotel cost is $23.2 million. The remaining $7.4 million projected cost is for infrastructure, site work, structural reinforcement, concrete and asphalt paving, architectural and engineering, and contingencies.
Pods for the modular-type hotel are already being built in Owatonna, Minn., he said.
Construction is expected to take eleven months, Cuffe said.
The event center, which opened in September 2021, is a major reason why the hotel is being located in Virginia a few steps from event center, he said.
Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation also supported infrastructure development for the event center construction and demolition of the Miners Memorial Building.
The new hotel will be built on the Miners Memorial Building site.
Other new businesses are expected to locate in the same block as the event center and hotel as the city seeks to develop the entire site with other amenities including the potential for townhouses, Cuffe said.
“These are going to be things that are going to put more businesses in Virginia,” Cuffe said of the hotel and event center. “Being landlocked, we have to be creative.”
The Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation grant is larger than typical agency infrastructure grants.
Mark Phillips, Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation commissioner, said the impact of both the event center and hotel, merits support from the Eveleth-based state economic development agency.
“When you announce the ITMC (Iron Trail Motors Event Center), you hope for this stuff and now it's happening,” Phillips said. “I think this is just the beginning. I think that whole Eighth Street will be developed.”
At the meeting, the nine-member Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board considers the grant, a $52,039,342 fiscal year 2023 budget, and other development, community, broadband, and trail projects.
Other projects are:
A $150,000 infrastructure grant to the city of Grand Rapids toward construction of a $12 million five-story mixed-used commercial building. Twenty-four permanent jobs and 77 construction jobs would be created.
A $100,000 infrastructure grant to the Itasca County for a $644,597 redevelopment at the Itasca County Campground. Three construction jobs would be created.
A $279,000 infrastructure grant to the city of Keewatin to support a $2.6 million project to redevelop two main street sites. Spire Credit Union plans to build a new 3,000 square-foot facility in downtown. Three permanent and 17 construction jobs would be created.
A $65,000 broadband infrastructure grant to White Township for a $180,165 project to expand Mediacom fiber to 25 unserved households in the township.
A $101,000 broadband infrastructure grant to Paul Bunyan Communications – Unorganized Township Ash Lake area to help fund a $270,000 fiber optic project to serve up to 75 unserved households in the Ash Lake area.
A $250,000 community infrastructure grant to the city of Babbitt to help support Phase II construction of a new $10.3 million wastewater treatment facility. Forty-five construction jobs would be created.
A $250,000 community infrastructure grant to the city of Bigfork toward $2.8 million in site work and facility construction of a community wellness center addition at Bigfork School. Nineteen construction jobs would be created.
A $200,000 community infrastructure grant to Breitung Township toward a $1 million water, sewer and road construction project including First Avenue and Stuntz Bay Road. Sixteen construction jobs would be created.
A $400,000 community infrastructure grant to the city of Chisholm for site work on a $4 million new public safety building. Twenty-six construction jobs would be created.
A $400,000 community infrastructure grant to the city of Chisholm toward $2.4 million in utility replacement and road reconstruction for Fifth Street N.E. and road re-pavement of several city streets. Sixteen construction jobs would be created.
A $210,000 community infrastructure grant to Chisholm Housing and Redevelopment Authority so support a $710,000 renovation of eight Mapleview Apartments units. Four construction jobs would be created.
A $250,000 community infrastructure grant to Crane Lake Township toward a $3.3 million reconstruction of Bayside Drive from Handberg Road to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources boat access on Crane Lake. Sixteen construction jobs would be created.
A $150,000 community grant to the city of Ely for $1.3 million in utility work and reconstruction of Pattison Street, Ninth Avenue East, Tenth Avenue East, and to a new 11-lot housing development. Eight construction jobs would be created.
A $70,000 community infrastructure grant to Greenway Township toward a $140,250 ADA accessibility upgrade at Pengilly Swan Lake Country Club and Community Center. Two construction jobs would be created.
A $165,000 community infrastructure grant to Lake Vermilion Fire Brigade to support a $205,000 helipad development and new docking system. The brigade provides emergency response services on Lake Vermilion. One construction job would be created.
A $360,000 community infrastructure grant to the city of Mountain Iron to help fund $1.2 million in modifications to each of the Quad City's wastewater treatment facilities. Eight construction jobs would be created.
A $250,000 community infrastructure grant to the city of Silver Bay for a $2.4 million road reconstruction to East Lakeview Drive. Fifteen construction jobs would be created.
A $500,000 community development infrastructure grant to the city of Virginia toward $4.1 million in city-wide street reconstruction, infrastructure replacement, sidewalks, and water and sewer service lines. Thirty-nine construction jobs would be created.
A $25,000 Regional Trails grant to Cook County/Grand Marais Joint Economic Development Authority toward a $100,000 project to rebuild old trails and create new trails within the Pincushion Mountain Bike Trail System.
A $15,000 Regional Trails grant to Crow Wing County for a $30,000 ATV route master plan to connect the Miller Black Bear Trail to Crosby and Ironton.
A $130,755 Regional Trails grant to the city of Ely toward $280,755 in construction of part of the Bear Run Trail, connecting to the Taconite State Trail.
A $40,000 Regional Trails grant to Lawron Trail Riders Snowmobile Club for a $139,080 trailhead.
A $12,500 Regional Trails grant to Lutsen Trailbreakers Snowmobile Club to support a $25,000 project to rebuild several trail segments that the club operates and maintains.
A $461,900 Regional Trails grant to the city of Tower toward a $1 million expansion of trail connections to and from the Tower Harbor.
A $142,869 Regional Trails grant to the city of Virginia to support a $285,739 Silver Lake Trail Improvement Project.
A $600,000 Iron Range Higher Education Account expenditure to Minnesota North College for Iron Range Engineering to continue a higher education program.
A $70,000 Giants Ridge Recreation Tax expenditure to purchase a mini excavator for bicycle and hiking trail maintenance.