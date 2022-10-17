Wells Fargo reported third-quarter net income of $3.8 billion on net revenue of $19.5 billion. That’s down from net income of $5.1 billion on net revenue of $18.8 billion during 2021’s third quarter. But the company said net interest income increased by 36 percent, largely due to higher interest rates.
“Our solid business performance in the third quarter was significantly impacted by $(2.0) billion, or $(0.45) per share, in operating losses related to litigation, customer remediation, and regulatory matters primarily related to a variety of historical matters. We have been focused on increasing our earnings capacity and see the positive impacts of rising interest rates driving strong net interest income growth and our continued focus on improving operating efficiencies resulting in lower expenses excluding the operating losses above,” Chief Executive Officer Charlie Scharf said in the quarterly report. “Credit performance remains strong and we are continuing to invest in our technology platforms, digital platforms and an expanded product set.”
“Our top priority remains strengthening our risk and control infrastructure which includes addressing open historical issues and issues that are identified as we advance this work. As we have said several times, we remain at risk of setbacks as we work to complete the work and put these issues behind us and expenses this quarter reflect our ongoing efforts,” Scharf added.