Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation to consider projects at board meeting
A scrap company in Hibbing is looking to become a major recycling hub on Minnesota's Iron Range.
Scranton Iron, Inc., doing business as Hibbing Salvage & Supply Co., is planning an $8.8 million expansion that includes construction of a new 19,000 square-foot scrap metal processing facility, according to Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation board meeting information.
A $1 million Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation loan to support the project will be considered by the nine-member Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board during a 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 14 board meeting.
Scranton Iron would become a 36-car dual spur rail loadout facility for non-ferrous, ferrous, automobiles, non-magnetic, and specialty alloys that markets directly to foundries and steel mills, according to the board meeting packet.
The only current similar recycling hubs are in Duluth, Brainerd and Minneapolis.
The project is expected to create 30 new jobs and retain nine jobs.
A $2.5 million loan to Chisholm-Hibbing Airport Authority will also be considered by the board to assist the authority with a $6.3 million project that would build a new 21,912 square-foot multi-use hangar that would house “Premium Air, LLC, a locally-owned company.
The new air service will provide on-demand charter service and offer daily rental space for larger aircraft.
A $350,000 Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation site preparation grant and a $29,375 demolition grant from the state of Minnesota economic development agency, would also assist the hangar project.
The agency will also consider community infrastructure projects, $6.5 million in rebates to five Iron Range taconite plants, a $1.1 million grant to assist the merger of the five colleges within the Northeast Higher Education District, an $18 million request to assist in construction of a new PreK-12 Nashwauk-Keewatin school, a broadband project in rural Crow Wing County, and a trail safety project in Crow Wing County.