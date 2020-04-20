Hermantown’s City Council on Monday approved an ordinance allowing businesses with an on-sale liquor license to apply for a temporary off-sale license. The Minnesota legislature and Gov. Tim Walz advanced a statewide measure of a similar nature.
Hermantown’s temporary ordinance allows for up to 72 ounces of alcohol to be sold in a factory-sealed container, but only when accompanying the take-out or delivery of food. Hermantown’s ordinance automatically expires when Walz lifts Executive Order 20-04 with its stay-at-home expectations to avoid further spread of COVID-19.
Licensees are still expected to follow all laws and regulations regarding the sale of alcohol during this time, and those purchasing alcohol are expected to follow all pertinent laws and regulations as well, including, but not limited to, Minnesota’s laws regarding open containers of alcohol in vehicles