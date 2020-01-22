Hermantown’s City Council denied a proposed 137-unit development
Tuesday in a 3-2 vote decided by Mayor Wayne Boucher.
The development – dubbed The Arbours of Maple Grove – would have been located on 10-plus acres at 5097 Maple Grove Road and included a 103-unit, multi-story senior living building featuring memory care services along with several four-plexes and 18 single-family homes with projected sales starting at $330,000. It would have been the highest density project in terms of units
per acre in the City of Hermantown.
The project – slated to cost more than $20 million to develop – was going to be privately financed with no public assistance included, and would have generated tax revenue of nearly $400,000 annually for the City of Hermantown, the Hermantown Community Schools, and St. Louis County.
The resolution approving the Final Planned Unit Development (PUD) and Preliminary and Final Plat was originally tabled on Dec. 16. It was tabled a second time on Jan. 6 due to the holiday season and providing ample time for the applicant, James Patrick Development LLC, to respond. More than 120 people attended Tuesday evening’s Hermantown City Council meeting, a large majority speaking in opposition to the project.