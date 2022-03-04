With a 96.4% affirmative vote from HBI Employees Credit Union (HBICU) members, a partnership/merger between SPIRE and HBICU will become effective April 1, 2022.
HBI Credit Union has been open since 1955. The credit union has assets totaling $9.5 million and provides banking services to nearly 1,000 members.
Both SPIRE and HBICU are Minnesota-chartered credit unions with long, established histories. SPIRE is focused on strong community involvement and improving members’ financial lives. Since being founded in 1934, SPIRE has grown to over 145,000 members and 1.97 billion dollars in assets.
“HBI Credit Union is excited to partner with SPIRE Credit Union," said Karen M. Fleming, President/CEO, HBI Credit Union, "The Board of Directors, management and staff, unanimously agreed that SPIRE Credit Union was the future for our members. Dan Stoltz, CEO of SPIRE Credit Union cares about the credit union movement, the members, the employees and the community. SPIRE has a full suite of products and services with competitive rates and 21 locations in Minnesota, plus 5,500 locations to serve our HBICU members throughout the United States.”
“We are excited to serve and welcome HBICU members to the SPIRE family,” said Dan Stoltz, SPIRE President/CEO, “Our partnership is a triple win: a win for our members, a win for our communities, and most of all, a big win for our employees."