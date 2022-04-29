Hayward's Backroads Coffee named Wisconsin Rural Small Business of the Year

Teresa and Rod Peters, owners of Backroads Coffee and Tea in Hayward, is the 2022 SBA Wisconsin Rural Small Business of the Year.
The couple started their coffee retail and roasting business 35 years ago. In 2010, they separated the retail business from the roastery and established Backroads Coffee and Tea on Dakota Avenue in downtown Hayward. They also have a kiosk serving both drinks and food along the Birkie trail for those taking advantage of trail activities. With the pandemic, they took advantage of the SBA’s EIDL loan program, which helped them continue the business. They built a new website which saw traffic increase 35% in 2021 with coffee sales, online food orders, accessories and more. They also opened a drive-through along a local highway and established Vibes Bakery to supply the retail outlets with scratch-made baked goods. Teresa is the marketing chair for the local BID, and the business donates to many American Birkebeiner trail activities, as well as Hayward schools.