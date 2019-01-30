Halvor Lines, Inc., has been named a 2019 Best Fleet to Drive For. It’s an honor the Superior-based trucking company has received seven years in a row.
Only 20 of the nation’s trucking companies earn a Best Fleet designation each year. Companies must be nominated by at least one driver to be considered for the honor.
Best Fleets is administered through the Truckload Carrier’s Association (TCA) and CarriersEdge, a company specializing in driver training and retention. Once nominated, companies participate in an extensive survey and evaluation that includes additional input from company drivers.
The evaluation covers a broad range of topics, including pay and benefits, safety practices, innovation, training, advancement opportunities, and overall company culture. In addition to surveys, participants also participate in a 90-minute interview with representatives of CarriersEdge and the TCA.
“Earning a Best Fleets designation is a real honor, particularly because it is based heavily on driver nominations and on input from surveys of our drivers,” says Halvor CEO Jon Vinje. “The evaluation process is rigorous, but worth the work, because we gain valuable insights that help us better serve our drivers each year.”
This year’s honor was particularly meaningful, as it was based on data collected in 2018, the year Halvor Lines marked its 50th anniversary. The company was founded in 1968 by Jon’s father, Bill Vinje, and four other truck drivers who hauled snowmobiles and Christmas trees across Canada and the U.S.
Halvor Lines employs more than 600 people, including more than 500 drivers, and works with more than 100 independent truck owner-operators. Headquartered in Superior, it also has terminals in Rosemount, MN, and South Bend, IN. Halvor drivers transport everything from building materials to frozen foods.