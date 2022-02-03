Grocery store expansion is vital part of Ely’s economy and community

Zup’s Food Market in Ely completed a business expansion project that transitioned their operations from its existing building into a larger redeveloped building within the Ely main street corridor, less than one mile down the road. The project was supported by $516,795 in Community Development grants from Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation to the city of Ely that helped pay for sitework, foundation reinforcement and interior demolition. Total project investment was over $7 million.
Zup’s purchased the vacant Shopko building, expanded the footprint and transformed it into a 36,000-square-foot grocery store featuring groceries, dry goods, a fresh deli, catering service, butcher shop, apparels, a liquor store and pharmacy. Zup’s popular Old World sausage-making capacity will more than double in the new location. The 105-year-old northeastern Minnesota grocery enterprise officially opened its new doors in Ely last October. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for May.
Zup’s also purchased the Northland Market building, the city’s only other grocery store and sold it, along with the prior Zup’s site. Both buildings are now under redevelopment. Former Northland Market owner Donna Richards and all of her employees will be part of the new Zup’s operations, with some of their specialty items available for sale at the new location.
“The people and city of Ely benefited immensely from this business relocation and expansion. We’ve now got a great retail outlet with a large variety of products and services,” said Harold Langowski, Ely’s clerk-treasurer. “Plus, both the Northland and former Zup’s buildings are now sold and under redevelopment which created new investment into the downtown area.”
Zup’s is a family-owned business originally established in Ely in 1916 by John Zupancich. “Grandpa John” operated the business with his seven sons, and it quickly became popular for its wide variety of products and Old-World sausages. Today Zup’s has four other locations (in addition to Ely) across the region including Cook, Babbitt, Tower and Silver Bay. All are owned by Zupancich Brothers, Inc. and operated by the founder’s grandsons and great grandsons.
“Our family and staff are deeply dedicated to the community of Ely, and to northeastern Minnesota,” said Jim Zupancich, co-owner of Zupancich Brothers, Inc. “Our new store offers quality food at good prices, and we’ve expanded our offerings to dry goods, apparel and medicines. We are very thankful to everyone who worked to make this project possible, including our employees and our loyal customers who shop with us each week.”
About 90 people are employed in the new facility, a combined workforce from Zup’s and Northland Market. In addition to serving local residents year-round, the new store is a key shopping destination for visitors to Ely and those on their way to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
“Zup’s is a vital part of the region’s economy and supplier of essential goods. It provides jobs and tax revenue to the region’s communities,” said Commissioner Mark Phillips, Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation. “Our agency’s infrastructure investment supported a solid business that has been committed to northeastern Minnesota for over a century.”