Linestone shipments during April totaled 2,114,432 net tons, an increase of 69 percent compared with a year ago. Loadings surpassed the month’s five-year average by 38 percent.
Loadings at U.S. ports totaled 1.8 million tons, an increase of 69 percent. Shipments from Canadian quarries totaled 289,737 tons, an increase of 64 percent.
Year-to-date, the limestone trade stands at 2.4 million tons, an increase of nearly 60 percent from 2018. Shipments from U.S. ports total 2.1 million tons, an increase of 60 percent. The year-to-date total for U.S. ports includes 54,046 tons shipped in March and 214,025 tons loaded in January.
No limestone moved from Canadian quarries during the first quarter, so the April total is also the year-to-date total for Canadian ports.