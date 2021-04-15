Great Lakes iron ore trade up slightly in March

Iron ore shipments on the Great Lakes totaled 1.3 million tons in March, a near match to 2020. However, loadings trailed the month’s 5-year average by 13.5 percent.
Year-to-date the iron ore trade stands at 3.9 million tons, an increase of 26.3 percent compared to last year. Iron ore shipments are 12.2 percent ahead of their 5-year average for the first three months of the year.
