Shipments of iron ore on the Great Lakes totaled 4.5 million tons in December, a decrease of 2.8% compared to a year ago.  Shipments were also below the 5-year average for the month by 10.7%.

The year-end total for the iron ore trade stands at 51.6 million tons, an increase of 25.2% compared to 2020.

Compared to the trade’s 5-year average, 2021 iron ore loadings were up 1.2%.

Since 1880, Lake Carriers’ has represented the U.S.-flag Great Lakes fleet, which today can move more than 90 million tons of cargos annually that are the foundation of American industry, infrastructure, and power: iron ore, stone, coal, cement, and other dry bulk materials such as grain, salt, and sand.  More information is available at www.lcaships.com.

Great Lakes Iron Ore Shipments: December 2016-2021 and 5-Year Average

Includes Transshipments to Quebec City for Shipment Overseas

(net tons)

 

Average

Port

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2016-2020

Duluth, MN

530,059

615,659

1,050,260

623,346

711,111

585,725

706,087

Superior, WI

717,728

988,145

1,139,119

962,300

615,368

1,080,199

884,532

Two Harbors, MN

1,551,989

1,664,415

1,715,904

1,459,835

1,716,377

1,559,111

1,621,704

Silver Bay, MN

623,913

413,931

559,980

666,188

507,707

369,820

554,344

Marquette, MI***

566,114

799,140

760,133

774,946

737,384

557,936

727,543

Escanaba, MI*

474,735

0

0

0

0

0

94,947

Cleveland, OH**

323,281

340,924

342,422

332,708

180,961

370,347

304,059

Ashtabula, OH

187,942

255,176

206,382

18,925

185,489

0

170,783

Total

4,975,761

5,077,390

5,774,200

4,838,248

4,654,397

4,523,138

5,063,999

* Dock ceased operations in April 2017.

     

** Transshipments within Cleveland Harbor

     

***Marquette = Presque Isle in previous reports

Conneaut was removed from tables. All shipments go out by rail.

 