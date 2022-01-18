Shipments of iron ore on the Great Lakes totaled 4.5 million tons in December, a decrease of 2.8% compared to a year ago. Shipments were also below the 5-year average for the month by 10.7%.
The year-end total for the iron ore trade stands at 51.6 million tons, an increase of 25.2% compared to 2020.
Compared to the trade’s 5-year average, 2021 iron ore loadings were up 1.2%.
Since 1880, Lake Carriers’ has represented the U.S.-flag Great Lakes fleet, which today can move more than 90 million tons of cargos annually that are the foundation of American industry, infrastructure, and power: iron ore, stone, coal, cement, and other dry bulk materials such as grain, salt, and sand. More information is available at www.lcaships.com.
Great Lakes Iron Ore Shipments: December 2016-2021 and 5-Year Average
Includes Transshipments to Quebec City for Shipment Overseas
(net tons)
Average
Port
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2016-2020
Duluth, MN
530,059
615,659
1,050,260
623,346
711,111
585,725
706,087
Superior, WI
717,728
988,145
1,139,119
962,300
615,368
1,080,199
884,532
Two Harbors, MN
1,551,989
1,664,415
1,715,904
1,459,835
1,716,377
1,559,111
1,621,704
Silver Bay, MN
623,913
413,931
559,980
666,188
507,707
369,820
554,344
Marquette, MI***
566,114
799,140
760,133
774,946
737,384
557,936
727,543
Escanaba, MI*
474,735
0
0
0
0
0
94,947
Cleveland, OH**
323,281
340,924
342,422
332,708
180,961
370,347
304,059
Ashtabula, OH
187,942
255,176
206,382
18,925
185,489
0
170,783
Total
4,975,761
5,077,390
5,774,200
4,838,248
4,654,397
4,523,138
5,063,999
* Dock ceased operations in April 2017.
** Transshipments within Cleveland Harbor
***Marquette = Presque Isle in previous reports
Conneaut was removed from tables. All shipments go out by rail.