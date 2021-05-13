Iron ore shipments on the Great Lakes totaled 5.6 million tons in April, an increase of 8.2 percent compared to last year. Shipments were 8.6 percent ahead of the month’s 5-year average.  

Year-to-date the iron ore trade stands at 9.5 million tons, an increase of 15 percent compared to the same point in 2020. Through April, iron ore shipments are 10.1 percent above their 5-year average for four months of the year.

 

Great Lakes Iron Ore Shipments: April 2016-2021 and 5-Year Average

Includes Transshipments to Quebec City for Shipment Overseas

(net tons)

 

Average

Port

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2016-2020

Duluth, MN

707,895

792,096

873,939

796,453

769,955

1,024,513

788,068

Superior, WI

1,062,329

1,121,954

1,096,469

1,040,962

969,679

1,244,252

1,058,279

Two Harbors, MN

1,621,255

1,622,011

1,450,134

1,704,304

1,768,358

1,553,579

1,633,212

Silver Bay, MN

0

583,001

593,178

490,313

463,908

623,370

426,080

Presque Isle, MI

823,281

617,451

638,010

725,855

723,095

815,692

705,538

Escanaba, MI*

432,117

237,780

0

0

0

0

111,650

Cleveland, OH**

334,181

314,468

318,905

264,418

383,991

294,803

323,193

Ashtabula, OH

0

31,392

110,710

35,701

58,158

0

39,327

Conneaut, OH

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Total

4,981,058

5,320,153

5,081,345

5,058,006

5,137,144

5,556,209

5,115,541

* Dock ceased operations in April 2017.

     

** Transshipments within Cleveland Harbor

     

Year-To-Date 2016-2021

 

Average

Port

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2016-2020

Duluth, MN

922,954

1,297,069

1,164,531

1,428,946

1,130,620

1,469,989

1,188,824

Superior, WI

1,755,257

1,641,251

1,820,395

1,625,714

1,719,231

2,203,033

1,712,370

Two Harbors, MN

2,997,302

2,792,002

2,464,737

2,806,885

2,378,218

2,966,204

2,687,829

Silver Bay, MN

23,810

900,575

836,796

646,965

854,062

832,365

652,442

Presque Isle, MI

985,767

1,185,500

894,848

1,102,445

1,096,618

1,437,810

1,053,036

Escanaba, MI

951,139

1,016,867

0

0

0

0

393,601

Cleveland, OH

759,495

780,282

863,111

644,443

912,403

516,725

791,947

Ashtabula, OH

0

78,516

136,567

197,757

132,005

28,553

108,969

Conneaut, OH

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Total

8,395,724

9,692,062

8,180,985

8,453,155

8,223,157

9,454,679

8,589,017

Information based on data from knowledgeable sources.  However, accuracy cannot be guaranteed.  Lake Carriers’ Association assumes no legal responsibility for the outcome of decisions or commitments made on the basis of  this information.  Report represents the views of Lake Carriers’ Association and may not necessarily represent the views of its individual members.