Iron ore shipments on the Great Lakes totaled 5.6 million tons in April, an increase of 8.2 percent compared to last year. Shipments were 8.6 percent ahead of the month’s 5-year average.
Year-to-date the iron ore trade stands at 9.5 million tons, an increase of 15 percent compared to the same point in 2020. Through April, iron ore shipments are 10.1 percent above their 5-year average for four months of the year.
Great Lakes Iron Ore Shipments: April 2016-2021 and 5-Year Average
Includes Transshipments to Quebec City for Shipment Overseas
(net tons)
Average
Port
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2016-2020
Duluth, MN
707,895
792,096
873,939
796,453
769,955
1,024,513
788,068
Superior, WI
1,062,329
1,121,954
1,096,469
1,040,962
969,679
1,244,252
1,058,279
Two Harbors, MN
1,621,255
1,622,011
1,450,134
1,704,304
1,768,358
1,553,579
1,633,212
Silver Bay, MN
0
583,001
593,178
490,313
463,908
623,370
426,080
Presque Isle, MI
823,281
617,451
638,010
725,855
723,095
815,692
705,538
Escanaba, MI*
432,117
237,780
0
0
0
0
111,650
Cleveland, OH**
334,181
314,468
318,905
264,418
383,991
294,803
323,193
Ashtabula, OH
0
31,392
110,710
35,701
58,158
0
39,327
Conneaut, OH
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
4,981,058
5,320,153
5,081,345
5,058,006
5,137,144
5,556,209
5,115,541
* Dock ceased operations in April 2017.
** Transshipments within Cleveland Harbor
Year-To-Date 2016-2021
Average
Port
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2016-2020
Duluth, MN
922,954
1,297,069
1,164,531
1,428,946
1,130,620
1,469,989
1,188,824
Superior, WI
1,755,257
1,641,251
1,820,395
1,625,714
1,719,231
2,203,033
1,712,370
Two Harbors, MN
2,997,302
2,792,002
2,464,737
2,806,885
2,378,218
2,966,204
2,687,829
Silver Bay, MN
23,810
900,575
836,796
646,965
854,062
832,365
652,442
Presque Isle, MI
985,767
1,185,500
894,848
1,102,445
1,096,618
1,437,810
1,053,036
Escanaba, MI
951,139
1,016,867
0
0
0
0
393,601
Cleveland, OH
759,495
780,282
863,111
644,443
912,403
516,725
791,947
Ashtabula, OH
0
78,516
136,567
197,757
132,005
28,553
108,969
Conneaut, OH
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
8,395,724
9,692,062
8,180,985
8,453,155
8,223,157
9,454,679
8,589,017
Information based on data from knowledgeable sources. However, accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Lake Carriers’ Association assumes no legal responsibility for the outcome of decisions or commitments made on the basis of this information. Report represents the views of Lake Carriers’ Association and may not necessarily represent the views of its individual members.