Shipments of iron ore on the Great Lakes totaled 5.6 million tons in August, an increase of 55.9 percent compared to a year ago.  Shipments were also above the month’s 5-year average by 1.5 percent.

Year-to-date the iron ore trade stands at 32 million tons, an increase of 31.8 percent compared to the same point in 2020.

Through August iron shipments are 4.45 percent above their 5-year average for eight months of the year.

Since 1880, Lake Carriers’ has represented the U.S.-flag Great Lakes fleet, which today can move more than 90 million tons of cargos annually that are the foundation of American industry, infrastructure, and power: iron ore, stone, coal, cement, and other dry bulk materials such as grain, salt, and sand.  More information is available at www.lcaships.com.

Great Lakes Iron Ore Shipments: August 2016-2021 and 5-Year Average

Includes Transshipments to Quebec City for Shipment Overseas

(net tons)

 

Average

Port

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2016-2020

Duluth, MN

359,307

653,815

753,097

1,034,173

784,565

1,132,118

716,991

Superior, WI

1,294,283

1,549,998

1,676,254

1,543,211

657,807

1,248,826

1,344,311

Two Harbors, MN

1,872,211

1,971,440

1,961,521

1,787,273

994,491

1,273,085

1,717,387

Silver Bay, MN

473,853

915,739

785,494

580,885

360,469

801,687

623,288

Presque Isle, MI

782,985

790,977

765,107

806,181

510,505

728,542

731,151

Escanaba, MI*

356,168

0

0

0

0

0

71,234

Cleveland, OH**

200,764

180,830

268,238

110,374

147,974

437,166

181,636

Ashtabula, OH

0

236,988

206,022

172,670

149,741

0

153,084

Conneaut, OH

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Total

5,339,571

6,299,787

6,415,733

6,034,767

3,605,552

5,621,424

5,539,082

* Dock ceased operations in April 2017.

     

** Transshipments within Cleveland Harbor

     

Year-To-Date 2016-2021

 

Average

Port

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2016-2020

Duluth, MN

2,867,847

4,350,625

4,509,771

5,576,124

5,142,219

5,454,653

4,489,317

Superior, WI

6,514,904

7,477,377

7,886,178

7,036,717

4,210,602

7,394,740

6,625,156

Two Harbors, MN

9,397,655

10,215,368

10,098,301

10,541,206

7,709,362

9,476,573

9,592,378

Silver Bay, MN

1,131,913

4,056,312

3,960,752

3,177,212

2,311,974

3,373,700

2,927,633

Presque Isle, MI

4,497,497

4,200,978

4,020,679

4,062,560

2,838,319

4,205,874

3,924,007

Escanaba, MI

2,950,958

1,016,867

0

0

0

0

793,565

Cleveland, OH

2,015,696

1,899,257

1,764,640

1,483,492

1,542,625

2,099,557

1,741,142

Ashtabula, OH

0

618,940

790,350

912,701

548,380

28,553

574,074

Conneaut, OH

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Total

29,376,470

33,835,724

33,030,671

32,790,012

24,303,481

32,033,650

30,667,272

Information based on data from knowledgeable sources.  However, accuracy cannot be guaranteed.  Lake Carriers’ Association assumes no legal responsibility for the outcome of decisions or commitments made on the basis of this information.  Report representsthe views of Lake Carriers’ Association and may not necessarily represent the views of its individual members.