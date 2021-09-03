Shipments of iron ore on the Great Lakes totaled 5.6 million tons in August, an increase of 55.9 percent compared to a year ago. Shipments were also above the month’s 5-year average by 1.5 percent.
Year-to-date the iron ore trade stands at 32 million tons, an increase of 31.8 percent compared to the same point in 2020.
Through August iron shipments are 4.45 percent above their 5-year average for eight months of the year.
Since 1880, Lake Carriers’ has represented the U.S.-flag Great Lakes fleet, which today can move more than 90 million tons of cargos annually that are the foundation of American industry, infrastructure, and power: iron ore, stone, coal, cement, and other dry bulk materials such as grain, salt, and sand. More information is available at www.lcaships.com.
Great Lakes Iron Ore Shipments: August 2016-2021 and 5-Year Average
Includes Transshipments to Quebec City for Shipment Overseas
(net tons)
Average
Port
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2016-2020
Duluth, MN
359,307
653,815
753,097
1,034,173
784,565
1,132,118
716,991
Superior, WI
1,294,283
1,549,998
1,676,254
1,543,211
657,807
1,248,826
1,344,311
Two Harbors, MN
1,872,211
1,971,440
1,961,521
1,787,273
994,491
1,273,085
1,717,387
Silver Bay, MN
473,853
915,739
785,494
580,885
360,469
801,687
623,288
Presque Isle, MI
782,985
790,977
765,107
806,181
510,505
728,542
731,151
Escanaba, MI*
356,168
0
0
0
0
0
71,234
Cleveland, OH**
200,764
180,830
268,238
110,374
147,974
437,166
181,636
Ashtabula, OH
0
236,988
206,022
172,670
149,741
0
153,084
Conneaut, OH
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
5,339,571
6,299,787
6,415,733
6,034,767
3,605,552
5,621,424
5,539,082
* Dock ceased operations in April 2017.
** Transshipments within Cleveland Harbor
Year-To-Date 2016-2021
Average
Port
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2016-2020
Duluth, MN
2,867,847
4,350,625
4,509,771
5,576,124
5,142,219
5,454,653
4,489,317
Superior, WI
6,514,904
7,477,377
7,886,178
7,036,717
4,210,602
7,394,740
6,625,156
Two Harbors, MN
9,397,655
10,215,368
10,098,301
10,541,206
7,709,362
9,476,573
9,592,378
Silver Bay, MN
1,131,913
4,056,312
3,960,752
3,177,212
2,311,974
3,373,700
2,927,633
Presque Isle, MI
4,497,497
4,200,978
4,020,679
4,062,560
2,838,319
4,205,874
3,924,007
Escanaba, MI
2,950,958
1,016,867
0
0
0
0
793,565
Cleveland, OH
2,015,696
1,899,257
1,764,640
1,483,492
1,542,625
2,099,557
1,741,142
Ashtabula, OH
0
618,940
790,350
912,701
548,380
28,553
574,074
Conneaut, OH
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
29,376,470
33,835,724
33,030,671
32,790,012
24,303,481
32,033,650
30,667,272
Information based on data from knowledgeable sources. However, accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Lake Carriers’ Association assumes no legal responsibility for the outcome of decisions or commitments made on the basis of this information. Report representsthe views of Lake Carriers’ Association and may not necessarily represent the views of its individual members.