Shipments of iron ore on the Great Lakes totaled 5.8 million tons in June, an increase of 43.6 percent from 2020. Shipments were 6.6 percent above the month’s 5-year average. Year-to-date the iron ore trade stands at 20.7 million tons, 20.6 percent above the previous year’s total of 17.2 million tons. Iron shipments are above their 5-year average by 5.7 percent for the first half of the year.
- Great Lakes iron ore trade up 43.6 percent in June
