Shipments of iron ore on the Great Lakes totaled 5.5 million tons in October, an increase of 32.4 percent compared to a year ago.  Shipments were above the month’s 5-year average by 7.7 percent. 

Year-to-date the iron ore trade stands at 42.9 million tons, an increase of 32.7 percent compared to the same point in 2020.

Through October iron ore loadings are 4.4 percent above their 5-year average for the January-October timeframe.

 

Great Lakes Iron Ore Shipments: October 2016-2021 and 5-Year Average

Includes Transshipments to Quebec City for Shipment Overseas

(net tons)

 

Average

Port

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2016-2020

Duluth, MN

562,005

695,863

1,049,601

705,125

690,385

1,060,797

740,596

Superior, WI

811,191

1,217,882

1,430,073

1,188,678

829,761

1,018,883

1,095,517

Two Harbors, MN

1,735,456

1,923,253

1,506,969

1,716,642

1,382,961

1,624,862

1,653,056

Silver Bay, MN

574,050

461,176

585,241

608,420

481,546

794,873

542,087

Presque Isle, MI

665,956

714,622

796,540

700,259

631,404

553,161

701,756

Escanaba, MI*

300,119

0

0

0

0

0

60,024

Cleveland, OH**

172,965

387,669

280,891

329,435

72,265

454,319

248,645

Ashtabula, OH

0

64,312

125,561

94,650

71,985

0

71,302

Conneaut, OH

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Total

4,821,742

5,464,777

5,774,876

5,343,209

4,160,307

5,506,895

5,112,982

* Dock ceased operations in April 2017.

     

** Transshipments within Cleveland Harbor

     

Year-To-Date 2016-2021

 

Average

Port

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2016-2020

Duluth, MN

3,813,015

5,459,428

6,280,667

7,174,684

6,512,658

7,575,304

5,848,090

Superior, WI

8,180,359

10,549,247

10,654,818

9,455,857

5,671,185

9,779,988

8,902,293

Two Harbors, MN

13,049,794

14,282,774

13,729,030

14,224,092

10,417,142

12,450,614

13,140,566

Silver Bay, MN

2,085,485

5,219,314

5,216,777

4,256,264

3,274,077

4,894,874

4,010,383

Presque Isle, MI

5,914,814

5,620,112

5,593,566

5,450,682

4,031,446

5,279,496

5,322,124

Escanaba, MI

3,686,447

1,016,867

0

0

0

0

940,663

Cleveland, OH

2,385,085

2,415,546

2,292,008

2,151,263

1,632,869

2,892,736

2,175,354

Ashtabula, OH

0

923,239

915,911

1,191,789

788,212

28,553

763,830

Conneaut, OH

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Total

39,114,999

45,486,527

44,682,777

43,904,631

32,327,589

42,901,565

41,103,305

Information based on data from knowledgeable sources.  However, accuracy cannot be guaranteed.  Lake Carriers’ Association assumes no legal responsibility for the outcome of decisions or commitments made on the basis of this information.  Report represents the views of Lake Carriers’ Association and may not necessarily represent the views of its individual members.