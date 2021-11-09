Shipments of iron ore on the Great Lakes totaled 5.5 million tons in October, an increase of 32.4 percent compared to a year ago. Shipments were above the month’s 5-year average by 7.7 percent.
Year-to-date the iron ore trade stands at 42.9 million tons, an increase of 32.7 percent compared to the same point in 2020.
Through October iron ore loadings are 4.4 percent above their 5-year average for the January-October timeframe.
Great Lakes Iron Ore Shipments: October 2016-2021 and 5-Year Average
Includes Transshipments to Quebec City for Shipment Overseas
(net tons)
Average
Port
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2016-2020
Duluth, MN
562,005
695,863
1,049,601
705,125
690,385
1,060,797
740,596
Superior, WI
811,191
1,217,882
1,430,073
1,188,678
829,761
1,018,883
1,095,517
Two Harbors, MN
1,735,456
1,923,253
1,506,969
1,716,642
1,382,961
1,624,862
1,653,056
Silver Bay, MN
574,050
461,176
585,241
608,420
481,546
794,873
542,087
Presque Isle, MI
665,956
714,622
796,540
700,259
631,404
553,161
701,756
Escanaba, MI*
300,119
0
0
0
0
0
60,024
Cleveland, OH**
172,965
387,669
280,891
329,435
72,265
454,319
248,645
Ashtabula, OH
0
64,312
125,561
94,650
71,985
0
71,302
Conneaut, OH
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
4,821,742
5,464,777
5,774,876
5,343,209
4,160,307
5,506,895
5,112,982
* Dock ceased operations in April 2017.
** Transshipments within Cleveland Harbor
Year-To-Date 2016-2021
Average
Port
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2016-2020
Duluth, MN
3,813,015
5,459,428
6,280,667
7,174,684
6,512,658
7,575,304
5,848,090
Superior, WI
8,180,359
10,549,247
10,654,818
9,455,857
5,671,185
9,779,988
8,902,293
Two Harbors, MN
13,049,794
14,282,774
13,729,030
14,224,092
10,417,142
12,450,614
13,140,566
Silver Bay, MN
2,085,485
5,219,314
5,216,777
4,256,264
3,274,077
4,894,874
4,010,383
Presque Isle, MI
5,914,814
5,620,112
5,593,566
5,450,682
4,031,446
5,279,496
5,322,124
Escanaba, MI
3,686,447
1,016,867
0
0
0
0
940,663
Cleveland, OH
2,385,085
2,415,546
2,292,008
2,151,263
1,632,869
2,892,736
2,175,354
Ashtabula, OH
0
923,239
915,911
1,191,789
788,212
28,553
763,830
Conneaut, OH
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
39,114,999
45,486,527
44,682,777
43,904,631
32,327,589
42,901,565
41,103,305
Information based on data from knowledgeable sources. However, accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Lake Carriers’ Association assumes no legal responsibility for the outcome of decisions or commitments made on the basis of this information. Report represents the views of Lake Carriers’ Association and may not necessarily represent the views of its individual members.