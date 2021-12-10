According to data from the Lake Carriers’ Association, shipments of iron ore on the Great Lakes totaled 4.2 million tons in November, a decrease of less than 1 percent from 2020. Shipments were also below the month’s 5-year average by 13.7 percent.
Year-to-date the iron ore trade stands at 47.1 million tons, an increase of 28.8 percent compared to the same point in 2020.
Through November iron ore loadings are 2.4 percent above their 5-year average for that timeframe.
