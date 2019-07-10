Shipments of iron ore on the Great Lakes totaled 5.7 million tons in June, a decrease of 5.7 percent from 2018. Shipments were, however, nearly even with the month’s 5-year average, according to the Lake Carriers’ Association.
Year-to-date the iron ore trade stands at 20.19 million tons, almost matching the previous year’s total of 20.15 million tons. Iron shipments are ahead of their 5-year average for the first half of the year. Loadings have increased more than 840,000 tons.
The association represents 13 American companies that operate 46 U.S.-flag vessels on the Great Lakes.