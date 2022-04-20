Iron ore shipments on the Great Lakes totaled 579,217 tons in March, according to a report released by the Lake Carriers' Association. This is a decrease of 54.9 percent compared to 2021. Loadings also trailed the month’s 5-year average by nearly 60 percent.  

Year-to-date the iron ore trade stands at 2.4 million tons, a decrease of 37.5 percent compared to last year. Iron ore shipments are 31.8 percent below their 5-year average for the first three months of the year.

Great Lakes Iron Ore Shipments: March 2017-2022 and 5-Year Average

 

(net tons)

 

      

Average

Port

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2017-2021

Duluth, MN

277,318

188,029

188,289

194,436

152,933

89,805

200,201

Superior, WI

321,111

260,345

120,248

273,399

297,293

64,613

254,479

Two Harbors, MN

449,544

500,308

210,504

188,899

396,737

213,598

349,198

Silver Bay, MN

189,844

162,756

123,857

169,362

63,012

37,218

141,766

Marquette, MI*

164,086

118,692

59,753

101,156

201,592

36,743

129,056

Escanaba, MI**

399,959

0

0

0

0

0

79,992

Cleveland, OH***

319,997

339,774

272,121

317,461

171,456

137,240

284,162

Ashtabula, OH

0

25,857

0

18,478

0

0

8,867

Total

2,121,859

1,595,761

974,772

1,263,191

1,283,023

579,217

1,447,721

*Marquette = Presque Isle in previous reports

     

**Dock ceased operations in April 2017.

     

***Transshipments within Cleveland Harbor

     

Year-To-Date 2017-2022

 

      

Average

Port

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2017-2021

Duluth, MN

504,973

290,592

632,493

360,665

445,476

408,609

446,840

Superior, WI

519,297

723,926

584,752

749,552

958,781

509,632

707,262

Two Harbors, MN

1,169,991

1,014,603

1,102,581

609,860

1,412,625

902,674

1,061,932

Silver Bay, MN

317,574

243,618

156,652

390,154

208,995

112,691

263,399

Marquette, MI*

568,049

256,838

376,590

373,523

622,118

275,967

439,424

Escanaba, MI**

779,087

0

0

0

0

0

155,817

Cleveland, OH***

465,814

544,206

380,025

528,412

221,922

226,196

428,076

Ashtabula, OH

47,124

25,857

162,056

73,847

28,553

0

67,487

Total

4,371,909

3,099,640

3,395,149

3,086,013

3,898,470

2,435,769

3,570,236

Since 1880, Lake Carriers’ has represented the U.S.-flag Great Lakes fleet, which today can move more than 90 million tons of cargos annually that are the foundation of American industry, infrastructure, and power: iron ore, stone, coal, cement, and other dry bulk materials such as grain, salt, and sand.  More information is available at www.lcaships.com.