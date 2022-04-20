Iron ore shipments on the Great Lakes totaled 579,217 tons in March, according to a report released by the Lake Carriers' Association. This is a decrease of 54.9 percent compared to 2021. Loadings also trailed the month’s 5-year average by nearly 60 percent.
Year-to-date the iron ore trade stands at 2.4 million tons, a decrease of 37.5 percent compared to last year. Iron ore shipments are 31.8 percent below their 5-year average for the first three months of the year.
Great Lakes Iron Ore Shipments: March 2017-2022 and 5-Year Average
(net tons)
Average
Port
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2017-2021
Duluth, MN
277,318
188,029
188,289
194,436
152,933
89,805
200,201
Superior, WI
321,111
260,345
120,248
273,399
297,293
64,613
254,479
Two Harbors, MN
449,544
500,308
210,504
188,899
396,737
213,598
349,198
Silver Bay, MN
189,844
162,756
123,857
169,362
63,012
37,218
141,766
Marquette, MI*
164,086
118,692
59,753
101,156
201,592
36,743
129,056
Escanaba, MI**
399,959
0
0
0
0
0
79,992
Cleveland, OH***
319,997
339,774
272,121
317,461
171,456
137,240
284,162
Ashtabula, OH
0
25,857
0
18,478
0
0
8,867
Total
2,121,859
1,595,761
974,772
1,263,191
1,283,023
579,217
1,447,721
*Marquette = Presque Isle in previous reports
**Dock ceased operations in April 2017.
***Transshipments within Cleveland Harbor
Year-To-Date 2017-2022
Average
Port
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2017-2021
Duluth, MN
504,973
290,592
632,493
360,665
445,476
408,609
446,840
Superior, WI
519,297
723,926
584,752
749,552
958,781
509,632
707,262
Two Harbors, MN
1,169,991
1,014,603
1,102,581
609,860
1,412,625
902,674
1,061,932
Silver Bay, MN
317,574
243,618
156,652
390,154
208,995
112,691
263,399
Marquette, MI*
568,049
256,838
376,590
373,523
622,118
275,967
439,424
Escanaba, MI**
779,087
0
0
0
0
0
155,817
Cleveland, OH***
465,814
544,206
380,025
528,412
221,922
226,196
428,076
Ashtabula, OH
47,124
25,857
162,056
73,847
28,553
0
67,487
Total
4,371,909
3,099,640
3,395,149
3,086,013
3,898,470
2,435,769
3,570,236
Since 1880, Lake Carriers’ has represented the U.S.-flag Great Lakes fleet, which today can move more than 90 million tons of cargos annually that are the foundation of American industry, infrastructure, and power: iron ore, stone, coal, cement, and other dry bulk materials such as grain, salt, and sand. More information is available at www.lcaships.com.