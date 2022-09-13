Shipments of iron ore on the Great Lakes totaled 5.1 million tons in August, a decrease of 9.1 percent compared to a year ago, according to a recent update from the Lake Carriers' Association. Shipments were also below the month’s 5-year average by 8.7 percent.
Year-to-date the iron ore trade stands at 24.2 million tons, a decrease of 24.5 percent compared to the same point in 2021.
Through August iron shipments are 22.5 percent below their 5-year average for eight months of the year.
Since 1880, Lake Carriers’ has represented the U.S.-flag Great Lakes fleet, which today can move more than 90 million tons of cargos annually that are the foundation of American industry, infrastructure, and power: iron ore, stone, coal, cement, and other dry bulk materials such as grain, salt, and sand. More information is available at www.lcaships.com.
Great Lakes Iron Ore Shipments: August 2017-2022 and 5-Year Average
Includes Transshipments to Quebec City for Shipment Overseas
(net tons)
Average
Port
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2017-2021
Duluth, MN
653,815
753,097
1,034,173
784,565
1,132,118
783,957
871,554
Superior, WI
1,549,998
1,676,254
1,543,211
657,807
1,248,826
1,606,770
1,335,219
Two Harbors, MN
1,971,440
1,961,521
1,787,273
994,491
1,273,085
1,504,048
1,597,562
Silver Bay, MN
915,739
785,494
580,885
360,469
801,687
150,111
688,855
Marquette, MI*
790,977
765,107
806,181
510,505
728,542
748,384
720,262
Escanaba, MI**
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Cleveland, OH***
180,830
268,238
110,374
147,974
437,166
315,297
228,916
Ashtabula, OH
236,988
206,022
172,670
149,741
0
0
153,084
Total
6,299,787
6,415,733
6,034,767
3,605,552
5,621,424
5,108,567
5,595,453
*Marquette = Presque Isle in previous reports
**Dock ceased operations in April 2017.
***Transshipments within Cleveland Harbor
Year-To-Date 2017-2022
Average
Port
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2017-2021
Duluth, MN
4,350,625
4,509,771
5,576,124
5,142,219
5,454,653
3,953,770
5,006,678
Superior, WI
7,477,377
7,886,178
7,036,717
4,210,602
7,394,740
6,974,867
6,801,123
Two Harbors, MN
10,215,368
10,098,301
10,541,206
7,709,362
9,476,573
8,092,503
9,608,162
Silver Bay, MN
4,056,312
3,960,752
3,177,212
2,311,974
3,373,700
1,013,474
3,375,990
Marquette, MI*
4,200,978
4,020,679
4,062,560
2,838,319
4,205,874
3,045,504
3,865,682
Escanaba, MI**
1,016,867
0
0
0
0
0
203,373
Cleveland, OH***
1,899,257
1,764,640
1,483,492
1,542,625
2,099,557
1,107,183
1,757,914
Ashtabula, OH
618,940
790,350
912,701
548,380
28,553
0
579,785
Total
33,835,724
33,030,671
32,790,012
24,303,481
32,033,650
24,187,301
31,198,708