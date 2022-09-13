Shipments of iron ore on the Great Lakes totaled 5.1 million tons in August, a decrease of 9.1 percent compared to a year ago, according to a recent update from the Lake Carriers' Association. Shipments were also below the month’s 5-year average by 8.7 percent.

Year-to-date the iron ore trade stands at 24.2 million tons, a decrease of 24.5 percent compared to the same point in 2021.

Through August iron shipments are 22.5 percent below their 5-year average for eight months of the year.

Since 1880, Lake Carriers’ has represented the U.S.-flag Great Lakes fleet, which today can move more than 90 million tons of cargos annually that are the foundation of American industry, infrastructure, and power: iron ore, stone, coal, cement, and other dry bulk materials such as grain, salt, and sand.  More information is available at www.lcaships.com.

Great Lakes Iron Ore Shipments: August 2017-2022 and 5-Year Average

Includes Transshipments to Quebec City for Shipment Overseas

(net tons)

 

Average

Port

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2017-2021

Duluth, MN

653,815

753,097

1,034,173

784,565

1,132,118

783,957

871,554

Superior, WI

1,549,998

1,676,254

1,543,211

657,807

1,248,826

1,606,770

1,335,219

Two Harbors, MN

1,971,440

1,961,521

1,787,273

994,491

1,273,085

1,504,048

1,597,562

Silver Bay, MN

915,739

785,494

580,885

360,469

801,687

150,111

688,855

Marquette, MI*

790,977

765,107

806,181

510,505

728,542

748,384

720,262

Escanaba, MI**

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Cleveland, OH***

180,830

268,238

110,374

147,974

437,166

315,297

228,916

Ashtabula, OH

236,988

206,022

172,670

149,741

0

0

153,084

Total

6,299,787

6,415,733

6,034,767

3,605,552

5,621,424

5,108,567

5,595,453

*Marquette = Presque Isle in previous reports

     

**Dock ceased operations in April 2017.

***Transshipments within Cleveland Harbor

     

Year-To-Date 2017-2022

 

Average

Port

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2017-2021

Duluth, MN

4,350,625

4,509,771

5,576,124

5,142,219

5,454,653

3,953,770

5,006,678

Superior, WI

7,477,377

7,886,178

7,036,717

4,210,602

7,394,740

6,974,867

6,801,123

Two Harbors, MN

10,215,368

10,098,301

10,541,206

7,709,362

9,476,573

8,092,503

9,608,162

Silver Bay, MN

4,056,312

3,960,752

3,177,212

2,311,974

3,373,700

1,013,474

3,375,990

Marquette, MI*

4,200,978

4,020,679

4,062,560

2,838,319

4,205,874

3,045,504

3,865,682

Escanaba, MI**

1,016,867

0

0

0

0

0

203,373

Cleveland, OH***

1,899,257

1,764,640

1,483,492

1,542,625

2,099,557

1,107,183

1,757,914

Ashtabula, OH

618,940

790,350

912,701

548,380

28,553

0

579,785

Total

33,835,724

33,030,671

32,790,012

24,303,481

32,033,650

24,187,301

31,198,708