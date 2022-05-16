Iron ore shipments on the Great Lakes totaled 3 million tons in April, a decrease of 44.7% compared to last year, according to reports from the Lake Carriers' Association. Shipments were 41.3% below the month’s 5-year average.  

Year-to-date the iron ore trade stands at 5.5 million tons, a decrease of 41.7% compared to the same point in 2021. Through April, iron ore shipments are 37.4% below their 5-year average for four months of the year.

Great Lakes Iron Ore Shipments: April 2017-2022 and 5-Year Average

Includes Transshipments to Quebec City for Shipment Overseas

(net tons)

 

Average

Port

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2017-2021

Duluth, MN

792,096

873,939

796,453

769,955

1,024,513

606,560

851,391

Superior, WI

1,121,954

1,096,469

1,040,962

969,679

1,244,252

818,811

1,094,663

Two Harbors, MN

1,622,011

1,450,134

1,704,304

1,768,358

1,553,579

1,087,313

1,619,677

Silver Bay, MN

583,001

593,178

490,313

463,908

623,370

76,082

550,754

Marquette, MI*

617,451

638,010

725,855

723,095

815,692

370,536

704,021

Escanaba, MI**

237,780

0

0

0

0

0

47,556

Cleveland, OH***

314,468

318,905

264,418

383,991

294,803

113,492

315,317

Ashtabula, OH

31,392

110,710

35,701

58,158

0

0

47,192

Total

5,320,153

5,081,345

5,058,006

5,137,144

5,556,209

3,072,794

5,230,571

*Marquette = Presque Isle in previous reports

     

**Dock ceased operations in April 2017.

     

***Transshipments within Cleveland Harbor

Year-To-Date 2017-2022

 

Average

Port

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2017-2021

Duluth, MN

1,297,069

1,164,531

1,428,946

1,130,620

1,469,989

1,015,169

1,298,231

Superior, WI

1,641,251

1,820,395

1,625,714

1,719,231

2,203,033

1,328,443

1,801,925

Two Harbors, MN

2,792,002

2,464,737

2,806,885

2,378,218

2,966,204

1,989,987

2,681,609

Silver Bay, MN

900,575

836,796

646,965

854,062

832,365

188,773

814,153

Marquette, MI*

1,185,500

894,848

1,102,445

1,096,618

1,437,810

646,503

1,143,444

Escanaba, MI**

1,016,867

0

0

0

0

0

203,373

Cleveland, OH***

780,282

863,111

644,443

912,403

516,725

339,688

743,393

Ashtabula, OH

78,516

136,567

197,757

132,005

28,553

0

114,680

Total

9,692,062

8,180,985

8,453,155

8,223,157

9,454,679

5,508,563

8,800,808