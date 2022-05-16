Iron ore shipments on the Great Lakes totaled 3 million tons in April, a decrease of 44.7% compared to last year, according to reports from the Lake Carriers' Association. Shipments were 41.3% below the month’s 5-year average.
Year-to-date the iron ore trade stands at 5.5 million tons, a decrease of 41.7% compared to the same point in 2021. Through April, iron ore shipments are 37.4% below their 5-year average for four months of the year.
Great Lakes Iron Ore Shipments: April 2017-2022 and 5-Year Average
Includes Transshipments to Quebec City for Shipment Overseas
(net tons)
Average
Port
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2017-2021
Duluth, MN
792,096
873,939
796,453
769,955
1,024,513
606,560
851,391
Superior, WI
1,121,954
1,096,469
1,040,962
969,679
1,244,252
818,811
1,094,663
Two Harbors, MN
1,622,011
1,450,134
1,704,304
1,768,358
1,553,579
1,087,313
1,619,677
Silver Bay, MN
583,001
593,178
490,313
463,908
623,370
76,082
550,754
Marquette, MI*
617,451
638,010
725,855
723,095
815,692
370,536
704,021
Escanaba, MI**
237,780
0
0
0
0
0
47,556
Cleveland, OH***
314,468
318,905
264,418
383,991
294,803
113,492
315,317
Ashtabula, OH
31,392
110,710
35,701
58,158
0
0
47,192
Total
5,320,153
5,081,345
5,058,006
5,137,144
5,556,209
3,072,794
5,230,571
*Marquette = Presque Isle in previous reports
**Dock ceased operations in April 2017.
***Transshipments within Cleveland Harbor
Year-To-Date 2017-2022
Average
Port
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2017-2021
Duluth, MN
1,297,069
1,164,531
1,428,946
1,130,620
1,469,989
1,015,169
1,298,231
Superior, WI
1,641,251
1,820,395
1,625,714
1,719,231
2,203,033
1,328,443
1,801,925
Two Harbors, MN
2,792,002
2,464,737
2,806,885
2,378,218
2,966,204
1,989,987
2,681,609
Silver Bay, MN
900,575
836,796
646,965
854,062
832,365
188,773
814,153
Marquette, MI*
1,185,500
894,848
1,102,445
1,096,618
1,437,810
646,503
1,143,444
Escanaba, MI**
1,016,867
0
0
0
0
0
203,373
Cleveland, OH***
780,282
863,111
644,443
912,403
516,725
339,688
743,393
Ashtabula, OH
78,516
136,567
197,757
132,005
28,553
0
114,680
Total
9,692,062
8,180,985
8,453,155
8,223,157
9,454,679
5,508,563
8,800,808