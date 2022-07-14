Shipments of iron ore on the Great Lakes totaled 3.9 million tons in June, a decrease of 32.6% from 2021, according to Lake Carriers’ Association. Shipments were 29.5% below the month’s 5-year average.
Year-to-date the iron ore trade stands at 13.8 million tons, 33.5% below the previous year’s total of 20.7 million tons. Iron shipments are below their 5-year average by 30.9% for the first half of the year.
Since 1880, Lake Carriers’ has represented the U.S.-flag Great Lakes fleet, which today can move more than 90 million tons of cargos annually that are the foundation of American industry, infrastructure, and power: iron ore, stone, coal, cement, and other dry bulk materials such as grain, salt, and sand. More information is available at www.lcaships.com.
Great Lakes Iron Ore Shipments: June 2017-2022 and 5-Year Average
Includes Transshipments to Quebec City for Shipment Overseas
(net tons)
Average
Port
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2017-2021
Duluth, MN
762,133
857,425
1,030,836
1,028,637
964,547
515,405
928,716
Superior, WI
1,406,011
1,283,828
1,154,660
621,003
1,374,544
1,276,666
1,168,009
Two Harbors, MN
1,995,561
1,928,499
2,011,123
1,237,334
1,849,425
1,121,048
1,804,388
Silver Bay, MN
748,751
872,456
613,415
427,803
519,082
291,468
636,301
Marquette, MI*
710,497
845,631
646,124
446,347
666,102
562,558
662,940
Escanaba, MI**
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Cleveland, OH***
300,999
238,981
149,964
168,379
399,386
124,748
251,542
Ashtabula, OH
85,313
57,621
132,722
90,860
0
0
73,303
Total
6,009,265
6,084,441
5,738,844
4,020,363
5,773,086
3,891,893
5,525,200
*Marquette = Presque Isle in previous reports
**Dock ceased operations in April 2017.
***Transshipments within Cleveland Harbor
Year-To-Date 2017-2022
Average
Port
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2017-2021
Duluth, MN
2,874,324
2,903,098
3,299,081
3,122,148
3,208,568
2,160,592
3,081,444
Superior, WI
4,346,533
4,591,148
4,131,178
3,207,323
4,762,549
3,839,519
4,207,746
Two Harbors, MN
6,552,208
6,173,539
6,765,237
5,674,773
6,630,395
4,874,410
6,359,230
Silver Bay, MN
2,234,956
2,314,162
1,904,750
1,626,192
1,964,363
712,212
2,008,885
Marquette, MI*
2,624,323
2,516,029
2,484,623
1,954,568
2,813,645
1,706,723
2,478,638
Escanaba, MI**
1,016,867
0
0
0
0
0
203,373
Cleveland, OH***
1,452,401
1,215,107
1,103,229
1,261,635
1,325,311
491,212
1,271,537
Ashtabula, OH
348,445
437,543
504,803
340,802
28,553
0
332,029
Total
21,450,057
20,150,626
20,192,901
17,187,441
20,733,384
13,784,668
19,942,882