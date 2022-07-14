Shipments of iron ore on the Great Lakes totaled 3.9 million tons in June, a decrease of 32.6% from 2021, according to Lake Carriers’ Association.  Shipments were 29.5% below the month’s 5-year average.

Year-to-date the iron ore trade stands at 13.8 million tons, 33.5% below the previous year’s total of 20.7 million tons. Iron shipments are below their 5-year average by 30.9% for the first half of the year.

Since 1880, Lake Carriers’ has represented the U.S.-flag Great Lakes fleet, which today can move more than 90 million tons of cargos annually that are the foundation of American industry, infrastructure, and power: iron ore, stone, coal, cement, and other dry bulk materials such as grain, salt, and sand.  More information is available at www.lcaships.com.

Great Lakes Iron Ore Shipments: June 2017-2022 and 5-Year Average

Includes Transshipments to Quebec City for Shipment Overseas

(net tons)

 

      

Average

Port

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2017-2021

Duluth, MN

762,133

857,425

1,030,836

1,028,637

964,547

515,405

928,716

Superior, WI

1,406,011

1,283,828

1,154,660

621,003

1,374,544

1,276,666

1,168,009

Two Harbors, MN

1,995,561

1,928,499

2,011,123

1,237,334

1,849,425

1,121,048

1,804,388

Silver Bay, MN

748,751

872,456

613,415

427,803

519,082

291,468

636,301

Marquette, MI*

710,497

845,631

646,124

446,347

666,102

562,558

662,940

Escanaba, MI**

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Cleveland, OH***

300,999

238,981

149,964

168,379

399,386

124,748

251,542

Ashtabula, OH

85,313

57,621

132,722

90,860

0

0

73,303

Total

6,009,265

6,084,441

5,738,844

4,020,363

5,773,086

3,891,893

5,525,200

*Marquette = Presque Isle in previous reports

     

**Dock ceased operations in April 2017.

     

***Transshipments within Cleveland Harbor

     

Year-To-Date 2017-2022

 

      

Average

Port

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2017-2021

Duluth, MN

2,874,324

2,903,098

3,299,081

3,122,148

3,208,568

2,160,592

3,081,444

Superior, WI

4,346,533

4,591,148

4,131,178

3,207,323

4,762,549

3,839,519

4,207,746

Two Harbors, MN

6,552,208

6,173,539

6,765,237

5,674,773

6,630,395

4,874,410

6,359,230

Silver Bay, MN

2,234,956

2,314,162

1,904,750

1,626,192

1,964,363

712,212

2,008,885

Marquette, MI*

2,624,323

2,516,029

2,484,623

1,954,568

2,813,645

1,706,723

2,478,638

Escanaba, MI**

1,016,867

0

0

0

0

0

203,373

Cleveland, OH***

1,452,401

1,215,107

1,103,229

1,261,635

1,325,311

491,212

1,271,537

Ashtabula, OH

348,445

437,543

504,803

340,802

28,553

0

332,029

Total

21,450,057

20,150,626

20,192,901

17,187,441

20,733,384

13,784,668

19,942,882