CLEVELAND - Iron ore shipments from U.S. ports on the Great Lakes declined 1.8 percent in September compared with a year ago, according to the Cleveland-based Lake Carriers' Association. Shipments in September were 5.8 million tons.
Iron ore shipments on a five-year average for the month of September, however, increased 1.8 percent.
On a year-to-date basis, iron ore trade was 38.6 million tons through September, a decrease of less than one percent compared with 2018.Compared to the first three quarters of each year over a five-year span, iron ore loadings are 4.8 percent ahead over the first three quarters of 2019.