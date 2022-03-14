Great Lakes Fleet put up for sale

There have been notable comings and goings and up-for-sales recently. The only remaining fleet based on Lake Superior, Great Lakes Fleet, has been put up for sale by its current owner, Canadian National Railway.
The vessels with the distinctive gray-and-black bars, like the 1,000-footer Edgar B. Speer, have resided in Duluth since 1901 when the fleet was part of the Pittsburgh Steamship Company, a subsidiary of United States Steel. Phil Bencomo did a story for Lake Superior Magazine on the history of the Great Lakes Fleet in 2016. Justine Lofton of MLive reported CN is in negotiations to sell the fleet, but quoted Helen Quirke, senior vice president and chief strategy officer, as saying, “We are willing to continue to operate the vessels should a deal not be concluded at a favorable value to us."
There are currently nine vessels under the Great Lakes Fleet, including the tug/barge Presque Isle.