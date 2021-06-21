Grants help transform vacant downtown Chisholm building into fitness center

30West Fitness & Rec owner Nick Gigliotti utilized a Business Energy Retrofit (BER) and a Downtown Building Rehabilitation (DBR) grant to help renovate his business on downtown Chisholm’s historic Lake Street. The BER grant assisted with energy efficiency improvements to the roof, heating and cooling systems, and lighting. The DBR grant helped replace the store front entry and the fire escape.
Gigliotti owns 30West with his wife Jen and their friends and business partners Joel and Candice Sjogren. The two young married couples purchased the 1900s building in October 2018. In order to create a modern fitness center and operate it successfully, major energy improvements were needed. With the BER and DBR grants and their own private investment, they made the needed improvements to create a 3,000-square-foot ecofriendly workout space. Features include automated keypad-entry, state-of-the-art cardio equipment, selectorized strength equipment, free weights, and a 10-foot free standing monkey bar rig. The club has about 200 members.
“The BER and DBR grants not only improved our fitness club, they improved the quality of life for me and my business partners,” said Gigliotti. “Prior to the improvements, the roof leaked, and the lack of air conditioning made the building extremely hot during the spring and summer months. Every time it rained, one of us had to go to the building to ensure we caught the leaking before it got to the main level. Each morning, May through September, I'd go to the building at 4 a.m. to open the doors for an hour, so that the cool morning air could come in, as the temperatures would get above 85 degrees inside and rarely cool down much at night without any type of air exchange system."
Time and quality of life are two assets the families treasure. Nick and Jen have three children under the age of five. They are both doctorally trained Physical Therapists with Big Stone Therapies which is headquartered in South Dakota and has locations in Hibbing and Chisholm. Joel and Candice have two children under the age of five. Joel is employed as a control room operator at Minorca, and Candice is a stay-at-home mom.
The Gigliottis and Sjogrens continue to grow their entrepreneurism that has added to Chisholm’s revitalization. Future plans for the Lake Street building include a renovation of the upstairs for added development in downtown Chisholm. They also opened a second facility earlier this month at Minnesota Discovery Center (MDC). It is a bike rental, repair and retail shop that caters to the region’s growing biking industry and the new Redhead Mountain Bike Trail system, also located at MDC.
“We would not have been able to undertake the transformation of the Lake Street building without the BER and DBR grants,” said Gigliotti. “The building was vacant and worn down yet had so much left to give to the community.”