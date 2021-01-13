The Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment Board announced today the availability of Incumbent Worker Training (IWT) grants. Employers have the opportunity to apply for up to a $5,000 grant to alleviate the burden of employee training costs. Applications are OPEN NOW for the Spring cycle until February 17, 2021.
IWT grants are federal funds through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act that provide workers and employers with the necessary funds to build and maintain a quality workforce. Identified training should increase the skill level of the employee to ensure that your employees have the skills necessary to retain employment and advance within the company, or to acquire the skills necessary to avert a layoff. All businesses in Northwest Wisconsin are encouraged to apply for the funding.
CLICK HERE for more information.