Grant redevelopment program aims at improving Virginia’s downtown

When a community has a robust history, spurred by the uncovering of iron deposits more than 131 years ago, it’s important to keep that history alive. Not just to preserve the stories of those who used to live here, but to connect our modern society to our humble roots.
That said, preserving history comes at a cost, especially when it comes to keeping old buildings looking good and functioning properly, a struggle all too familiar for the city of Virginia.
“The perception of downtown was that it was a desolate place with a lot of crime and a lot of negative connotations,” said Britt See-Benes, Virginia’s city administrator.
That’s why the city and local non-profits joined forces to spur economic development downtown, and so far, it’s working, said See-Benes. “It has always been a passion of the city of Virginia that downtown become a thriving, safe and livable community,” she said.
In 2019, the city of Virginia and Virginia Economic Development Authority (VEDA), along with support from ReVive Virginia, the Virginia Community Foundation, and Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation (IRRRB), launched the Downtown Grant Redevelopment Program geared toward renovating buildings in downtown Virginia.
IRRRB supported the redevelopment initiative with a $250,000 EDA Partnership Pilot grant. The city of Virginia contributed $300,000 with the sale of a tax abatement bond. Over the past two years, the Virginia Community Foundation has annually dedicated $50,000 to this program. The funding is distributed in the form of forgivable loans up to $49,000 with businesses contributing up to $70,000 of their own money.
“It’s great to see more activity downtown, and the updates to the buildings mean that the buildings look better, and that brings in even more visitors,” said John Post, president and CEO at Northern State Bank of Virginia, which received funds in the latest phase of the program. “VEDA does a great job helping keep downtown Virginia vibrant.”
In its 20-year history, VEDA was seeing a lot of expansion and growth in areas near the highway and north of town but wasn’t seeing much movement in the heart of downtown. Its then-board member, Dennis Jorgenson, suggested putting something into place that focused solely on revitalizing downtown.
At the same time, ReVive Virginia, a grassroots movement, was forming. Their goal was to revitalize downtown Virginia. And ReVive and VEDA joined forces to get it done.
For the first phase of the program, grants were distributed to five businesses: Canelake’s, Popper’s Bar, Commercial Refrigeration, La Cocina & Cantina and Ahrens Thompson Realty and Insurance. Now, phase two of the program is wrapping up with four business receiving grants: W.A. Fisher, Northern State Bank, Barber Graphics and Laurentian Divide Salon & Spa, the latter which received a $49,000 grant for interior renovations and electrical upgrades.
W.A. Fisher
W.A. Fisher was founded in 1922 as a mapping company, drawing maps of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Over the years, it expanded into a marketing agency, website design firm and print shop that offers large-format and outdoor signage services.
“Most marketing agencies don’t have an in-house print shop to design and produce marketing materials in the same building, along with doing anything from website design to hosting email to storefront signage,” said Jeff Leese, W.A. Fisher president.
The organization has been in the same building since it was founded. With this latest grant round, Leese was able to get approval for the maximum amount ($49,000). That funding, combined with funds supplied by the company, helped install new plumbing and replace a service door and windows at their landmark building at 123 Chestnut Street in Virginia.
“Costs of moving an operation like W.A. Fisher would’ve been astronomical due to the equipment we have,” said Leese. “Being able to get grants to modernize our building was invaluable and helped us stay downtown.”
W.A. Fisher was also able to get approval for the Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency (AEOA) Business Energy Retrofit Program. With this additional grant, W.A. Fisher was able to install new LED lights and convert from steam to natural gas with air conditioning throughout the building.
Their vendor partners on these projects included Lenci Enterprises, North Country Heating, Cooling & Refrigeration Inc., Norlander Electric and Performance Heating & Cooling.
Northern State Bank of Virginia
Northern State Bank of Virginia is a privately held bank located in downtown Virginia for more than 55 years. It’s a full-service community bank, offering products and services for both individuals and businesses. President and CEO John Post said he is proud to offer all the services and technological conveniences of a larger bank while still maintaining a small-town feel.
“We actually pick up our phones at Northern State Bank. When someone calls for help, they’re going to get a real person instead of being lost in a maze of automated options,” said Post.
Northern State Bank’s employees are spread out between two buildings in downtown Virginia. They recently used $13,843 from VEDA, and some of their own funds, to replace old, outdated windows with new, energy efficient, tinted windows on the second floor of their processing building. Their vendor partners included Northwoods Construction, Inc. and Pohaki Lumber Company.
The install happened in April 2021, so Post hasn’t seen all the numbers on how the change will impact the bank’s energy costs, but he’s optimistic. “We knew the windows needed to be replaced, but when you’re watching your budget it’s hard to lay out the funds for something as big as this,” Post said.
Barber Graphics
Founded in 1981, Barber Graphics is a screen-printed and embroidered apparel business that also provides promotional products and event displays. The company has been in downtown Virginia, within a block of its current location, since its inception 40 years ago.
Barber Graphics’ owner, Mayme Barber, is pleased the city is putting in a lot of effort to build, create and generate more activity and business in the downtown area. As part of the grant program, Barber secured a grant of $38,516 to put toward building renovations and door and window replacements. When combined with additional company funding, the project accomplished a lot.
“We’ve repaired the entire front face of our building with tuckpointing, replacing the storefront windows, and replacing the main doors to the business and to the upstairs apartments,” said Barber.
Barber was also able to replace the entry doors to upstairs apartments, ceiling tiles and carpeting in the retail store, and improve and add lighting. Barber partnered with Lenci Enterprises, Floor to Ceiling, Stretar Masonry, Norlander Electric, IRC Electrical Contractor and others on the project.
During the COVID-19 pandemic and business shutdowns, Barber focused on overhauling the business equipment, technology and operations and created an online store small business fundraiser selling #IronRangeStrong t-shirts and hats, which donated 50% of sales to Iron Range small businesses impacted by the pandemic. Along with other partners, Barber gave back $23,000 to the community.
“Basically, we rebuilt ourselves during this bad year, and along with this grant, we were able to get help structurally too, so it feels like a whole new business from the ground up,” said Barber.
Phase III of the downtown grant redevelopment program is opening soon to applications. Check the VEDA website to find out more.