This month, Grand Rapids State Bank transitioned its online presence to a new internet domain, “GRSB.bank.” The bank will use this new GRSB.bank for all of their online
services as well as their website address.
The primary advantage is that this move creates a trusted, verified, more secure and easily identifiable location on the internet for customers to conduct their business with Grand Rapids State Bank, company representatives said in a news release. The new
GRSB.bank address provides robust security and meets strict verification requirements.
“Using a ‘.bank’ website reduces the risk of fraud and phishing attempts,” said Noah Wilcox, Grand Rapids State Bank President and CEO. “If customers receive a banking-related email that ends in ‘.com,’ they can be sure it wasn’t sent from us.”