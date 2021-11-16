Grand Portage Artist George Morrison to be honored by the U.S. Postal Service with Forever Stamp issue

The United States Postal Service has announced several new stamps to be issued in 2022. Among those being honored is renowned American artist George Morrison (1919-2000).
Born in 1919 to Native American parents James and Barbara (Mesaba) Morrison, in Chippewa City, near Grand Marais, Minnesota, Morrison lived a truly extraordinary life. One that took him from humble beginnings in the wilderness of northeastern Minnesota, to the epicenters of the post-World War II Modern Art movements in New York City and Paris.
Morrison is widely considered one of the nation’s greatest American Abstract Expressionists and the founder of what is now known as Native Modernism. He was a contemporary of artists such as Jackson Pollock, Andy Warhol, Franz Kline, and Willem de Kooning, and is best known for his abstract landscapes and monumental wood collages. Morrison was also a revered college professor at several prestigious institutions, including Cornell University, the Rhode Island School of Design, the Dayton Art Institute, and the University of Minnesota, where he also taught American Indian Studies.
Of Anishinaabe descent, Morrison returned to Grand Portage in his later years, where he built Red Rock, a home and studio overlooking Lake Superior, and continued making art until his passing in 2000. His son Briand Morrison, a respected jazz guitarist, and composer now resides there with his partner Roxann Berglund. They have been working with the Postal Service over the past several months to help facilitate the upcoming stamp release.
“I think the images that were chosen are a good representation of his work, his paintings,” said Morrison. “If you look at his legacy, and the art that he did do, the Abstract Impressionist style, combined with his take on it, he is world-class.”
Five of Morrison’s vibrant and colorful landscape paintings will be featured in the Forever Stamp release, scheduled for Spring 2022. “The new 2022 stamps are miniature works of art, designed to be educational and appeal to collectors and pen pals around the world,” said USPS Stamp Services Director William Gicker. “As always, the program offers a variety of subjects celebrating American culture and history. The vivid colors and unique designs of this year’s selections will add a special touch of beauty on your envelopes.”