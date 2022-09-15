The marine shrink-wrapping, service and storage business previously operated by Eric Brisson and Tyler Smith of North Superior Fishery LLC, is changing hands. Valerie and Pat Eliasen, known as PAL in this venture, are taking over ownership this September and rebranding to Boat PAL Services LLC.
“We have both grown up on the waters of Minnesota and have a passion for boats,” said Boat PAL Services’ President Valerie Eliasen. “We are excited to further invest in the community we love and help boat owners in Cook County continue to enjoy our waters by making boat ownership easy.”
Pat Eliasen, running unopposed for his third term as Cook County’s Sheriff, along with employees, will be handling operations while Valerie will manage the customer service and management of the seasonal business, in addition to her role with the North Shore Health Care Foundation.
“Being born and raised in Cook County and us both being in public service for many years, we have a deep love for this community and knowledge of our waterways. When this opportunity came up, it was a great fit for us,” said Pat Eliasen. “We live on the water and we play on the water as much as we can, so we understand how important taking care of the boat is. We want to provide a trusted service for our neighbors in Cook County and believe that Boat PAL will be the friend that boatowners want looking after their watercrafts.”
The business’s main operation which includes fully-recyclable shrink-wrapping, winterizing services, is located in the Cedar Grove Business Park in Grand Marais, at the base of the Gunflint Trail. The three-acre lot has room for many more boats. Boat PAL Services hopes to add indoor storage as an option.